QU's Unesco Chair On Desalination And Water Treatment Marks World Water Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Unesco Chair on Desalination and Water Treatment at Qatar University (QU), Prof Syed Javaid Zaidi, participated in the World Water Week events organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute focusing on innovation in water sector.

Focusing on innovation in the water sector, the event addressed key issues related to water security including building water-resilient agricultural supply chains for people and planet, water diplomacy, water stewardship, ensuring water and sanitation in crisis and displacement, sustaining public drinking water services at scale with results-based funding, AI in water management, building the social infrastructure for water security, tackling algal blooms to protect drinking water and public health, and civil society engagement toward a secure freshwater future.

The Unesco Chair team has been working to develop a family of membrane desalination technologies for reverse osmosis, forward osmosis and pressure retarded osmosis systems, turning farm and industrial waste into new materials for water treatment and water reduction in agriculture, training the process and plant engineers for Qatar's water sector.