Carlsberg Group / Key word(s): ESG/ESG

A LEGACY OF GIVING BACK: CARLSBERG CELEBRATES 150 YEARS OF THE CARLSBERG FOUNDATION

05.10.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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Carlsberg marks the 150th anniversary of the Carlsberg Foundation, the world's first enterprise foundation

The milestone honours its legacy of curiosity, generosity, and long-term societal connection Almost 30% of Carlsberg's yearly dividends go back to science, the arts, and youth communities through the Carlsberg Foundations COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlsberg Foundation is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Giving back has been central since its founding, established on the principle that commercial business should support local communities and invest in society.



Founded in 1876 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Foundation is the world's first enterprise foundation. Its primary purpose is to ensure long-term ownership of Carlsberg A/S and distribute funds for philanthropic endeavours, specifically supporting Danish basic research. To mark the anniversary, Carlsberg is introducing a customised glass featuring a 30% mark. The glassware highlights the company's ownership structure: through the Carlsberg Foundation, New Carlsberg Foundation, and Tuborg Foundation, almost 30% of annual dividends fund science, the arts, and youth initiatives. As Carlsberg's majority shareholder, the Foundation prioritises long-term value creation over short-term financial gains. Over 150 years, foundation-funded research has backed projects ranging from yeast chemistry and astronomy to archaeology, including several Nobel Prize-winning research. Though Carlsberg operates across 150 global markets with 37,000 employees, its economic footprint remains deeply local. The Carlsberg Group indirectly supports approximately 1.1 million jobs worldwide, fostering sustainable social development where its products are brewed. "In 2026, we proudly celebrate 150 years of the Carlsberg Foundation – a milestone that honours our legacy of curiosity, generosity, and societal connection," said Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Carlsberg Group CEO. "Our financial success translates directly into societal impact, and this new glass is a powerful reminder that our heritage is not just history, it's a living force that continues to shape everything we do today." About the Carlsberg Foundation: Founded in 1876 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Foundation is the world's first enterprise foundation. It was established to ensure the long-term, committed ownership of Carlsberg and to distribute funds for philanthropic purposes, with an enduring commitment to advancing independent basic research and creating long-term value for society.



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