Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Highco: SHAREHOLDING


2026-10-05 03:47:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information		 Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders' meeting)
September 30, 2026 20 455 403 643 949 22 177 116 21 533 167
August 31, 2026 20 455 403 641 119 22 176 881 21 535 762
July 31, 2026 20 455 403 638 338 22 176 881 21 538 543
June 30, 2026 20 455 403 628 838 22 181 578 21 552 740
May 31, 2026 20 455 403 623 850 22 193 841 21 569 991
April 30, 2026 20 455 403 1 071 290 22 193 665 21 122 375
Mars 31, 2026 20 455 403 1 077 151 22 226 551 21 149 400
February 28, 2026 20 455 403 1 071 028 22 226 551 21 155 523
January 31, 2026 20 455 403 1 063 865 22 224 542 21 160 677
December 31, 2025 20 455 403 1 061 579 22 227 905 21 166 326

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

HighCo is a marketing and communication expert that supports brands and retailers in implementing their promotion activations. Its unique operational model covers campaign design, delivery, processing and monitoring.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE Nicolas CASSAR
Managing Director Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 4 88 71 35 46
... ...

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly Gross Profit
Q3 and 9-months 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 21 October 2026
2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 27 January 2027

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to .

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment

  • Shareholding as 30_09_2026

MENAFN05102026004107003653ID1111760081



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search