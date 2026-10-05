Iran Proposes Unified Economic Space With Turkmenistan, Central Asia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has proposed forming a unified economic space linking the markets of Iran, Turkmenistan and Central Asia

The proposal was voiced by Iranian Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Mehdi Heydari said during his speech at the Turkmenistan Investment Forum TIF 2026, held in Ashgabat, according to the press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government yesterday.

He said regional investment should no longer be viewed solely through the framework of individual national markets, but should contribute to creating an integrated economic space connecting Iran, Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries.

According to Heydari, the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Middle Corridor and the development of logistics links between the Caspian region, the Persian Gulf and global trade routes could form the infrastructure base for this integration.

In this context, Iran is ready to provide Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries with direct access to Persian Gulf ports and Middle Eastern markets, he said.

“Modern investments in the region go beyond local national markets. The main task is to form a single economic space connecting the markets of Iran, Turkmenistan and the whole of Central Asia. The foundation for such integration is the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Middle Corridor, as well as the active development of logistics links between the Caspian region, the Persian Gulf and global trade routes,” Heydari said.

He added that Iran is ready to provide Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries with direct access to Persian Gulf ports and Middle Eastern markets.

At the same time, Heydari described Turkmenistan as a strategic bridge for Iran to the wider Eurasian economic space.