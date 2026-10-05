FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charlie & Dianne Robinson, arcade business owners, are set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where they will share insights on hard work, perseverance, client care, and finding happiness at any stage of life.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In their episode, the Robinsons will explore how effort and persistence can help people work toward what they want. They break down how pride in one's work, strong work ethic, and care for clients can shape the way people approach their work.Viewers will walk away with the perspective that happiness is possible at any level of life and that meaningful progress requires making the effort.Charlie & Dianne's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Charlie & Dianne Robinson to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 05, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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