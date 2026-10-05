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HONEYWELL TECHNOLOGIES TO DELIVER INTEGRATED BUILDING SOLUTION FOR L&T REALTY'S LUXURY MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING AND COMMERCIAL PROJECTS
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) BENGALURU, India, October 5, 2026 - Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON) today announced it has been selected by L&T Realty, the real-estate arm of Larsen and Toubro, to deliver integrated building management systems across its luxury housing and commercial projects in Mumbai and Chennai.
Through this collaboration, Honeywell Technologies’ Integrated Building Management System (IBMS) solutions will enable near real-time visibility into daily operations, helping enhance operational efficiency, energy performance, safety and occupant comfort across the development. The solution also includes one of the first housing deployments of Honeywell Technologies Forge in India.
"As India's real estate sector continues to evolve, developers are increasingly looking for intelligent, integrated technologies that deliver safer, smarter and more connected buildings," said Munish Suri, President, Building Automation, India & APAC, Honeywell Technologies. "Our collaboration with L&T Realty marks an important strategic milestone for us, as we expand our presence in the high-growth, large-scale housing. We look forward to bringing future-ready solutions deployed on Honeywell Technologies Forge platform, to enhance occupant experience while simplifying building operations.”
The Honeywell Technologies IBMS system brings safety, security, video surveillance and building automation systems together onto one platform.
For occupants and building operators, this integration will translate into faster emergency response, and fewer blind spots in day-to-day operations, leading to potential issues being addressed before they escalate. The deployment of Honeywell Technologies Forge adds a layer of near real-time performance monitoring that gives operators ongoing insight into the health and efficiency of the buildings' systems.
As one of the first housing deployment of Honeywell Technologies Forge in India, this collaboration lays the groundwork to establish a new technology standard for quality and scalability in Indian housing complexes, providing the intelligence required to deliver a world-class experience.
Through this collaboration, Honeywell Technologies’ Integrated Building Management System (IBMS) solutions will enable near real-time visibility into daily operations, helping enhance operational efficiency, energy performance, safety and occupant comfort across the development. The solution also includes one of the first housing deployments of Honeywell Technologies Forge in India.
"As India's real estate sector continues to evolve, developers are increasingly looking for intelligent, integrated technologies that deliver safer, smarter and more connected buildings," said Munish Suri, President, Building Automation, India & APAC, Honeywell Technologies. "Our collaboration with L&T Realty marks an important strategic milestone for us, as we expand our presence in the high-growth, large-scale housing. We look forward to bringing future-ready solutions deployed on Honeywell Technologies Forge platform, to enhance occupant experience while simplifying building operations.”
The Honeywell Technologies IBMS system brings safety, security, video surveillance and building automation systems together onto one platform.
For occupants and building operators, this integration will translate into faster emergency response, and fewer blind spots in day-to-day operations, leading to potential issues being addressed before they escalate. The deployment of Honeywell Technologies Forge adds a layer of near real-time performance monitoring that gives operators ongoing insight into the health and efficiency of the buildings' systems.
As one of the first housing deployment of Honeywell Technologies Forge in India, this collaboration lays the groundwork to establish a new technology standard for quality and scalability in Indian housing complexes, providing the intelligence required to deliver a world-class experience.
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