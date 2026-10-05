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President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of A Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant At Pirallahi Industrial Park (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. On October 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the "Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations" LLC pharmaceutical production facility at the Pirallahi Industrial Park.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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