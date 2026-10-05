October Heat Shatters Decades-Old Records Across Kashmir - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Kashmir witnessed an unusual spell of warmth on Sunday, with several weather stations recording their highest or near-highest October temperatures as the mercury climbed well above seasonal averages.

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Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, making it the second-highest temperature recorded in the city during October, reported news agency KNO.

The reading surpassed the previous October high of 31.1 degrees Celsius recorded on October 2, 2008. The all-time October record for Srinagar remains 33.9 degrees Celsius, recorded on October 2, 1931.

At Qazigund, the temperature climbed to 31.4 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous October record of 31.2 degrees Celsius set on October 1, 1985. The temperature was 7.3 degrees above normal.

Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif described the readings recorded across several stations as exceptional for October.

“The temperatures are exceptionally high for this time of the year, with Qazigund and Kokernag breaking their respective October records. Such values are unusual and indicate an intense spell of heat across Kashmir,” Arif said.

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Gulmarg also experienced an unusually warm day, with the mercury reaching 23.2 degrees Celsius. The reading surpassed the previous October high of 23 degrees recorded just a day earlier.

The October record for Gulmarg stands at 23.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on October 1, 2009. Sunday's temperature was 6.7 degrees above normal, making it the second-hottest October day recorded at the resort.

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Kokernag, meanwhile, registered a new October record of 29.4 degrees Celsius, exceeding the previous high of 29.2 degrees recorded on October 4, 2008. The temperature was 5.8 degrees above normal.

Arif said the persistence of unusually high temperatures across both valley stations and higher-altitude locations made the current spell particularly notable.

The warmth comes at a time when temperatures across Kashmir would normally be expected to decline steadily as autumn advances, with cooler conditions becoming more pronounced across the Valley.