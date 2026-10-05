Parts Of Odesa Temporarily Lose Power Due To Equipment Failure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) DTEK Odesa Electric Networks stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The company said that energy workers are currently inspecting the equipment so that repairs can begin as soon as possible.

Because of the power outage, electric public transport services in the city have been temporarily rerouted.

Russian attack damages house in Odesa region's Izmail district

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces carried out a massive attack on industrial and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.