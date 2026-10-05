Parts Of Odesa Temporarily Lose Power Due To Equipment Failure
The company said that energy workers are currently inspecting the equipment so that repairs can begin as soon as possible.
Because of the power outage, electric public transport services in the city have been temporarily rerouted.Read also: Russian attack damages house in Odesa region's Izmail district
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces carried out a massive attack on industrial and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.
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