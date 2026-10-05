War Update: 177 Combat Engagements At Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing an operational update as of 08:00 Monday, October 5, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, yesterday Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 85 airstrikes, including the use of 245 guided aerial bombs.

The invaders also deployed 9,574 kamikaze drones and shelled settlements and Ukrainian Defense Forces positions 2,335 times, including 39 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The enemy shelled, among other locations, Vasylivske, Tovstodubove, Mala Slobidka, Sopych, Bachivsk, Potapivka, Koreniok, Ulanove, Kucherivka, Khodyne, Malushyne, Buniachyne, Bezsalivka, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Rohizne, Pysarivka, Nova Sich, Korchakivka, Khrapivshchyna, Sadky, Mohrytsia, and Myropillia in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka, Yanzhulivka, Lohy, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region. Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Liskivshchyna and Sumy.

Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces, and artillery struck 12 Russian military targets during the past day: four drone command posts, four personnel concentration areas, three artillery systems, and one other important target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault during the past day. In this sector, Russian forces dropped 13 guided aerial bombs and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 192 times, including 13 attacks using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Lyman and toward Hoptivka, Ternova, and Zakharivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces made one attempt to improve their positions, attacking toward Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attempts by Russian forces to advance near Derylove, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Lyman.

Russian attack damages house in Odesa region's Izmail district

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces carried out one assault near Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops made one assault near Fedorivka Druha.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders launched 23 attacks, conducting offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and Novoselivka and toward Osykove, Mykolaipillia, Raiske, Torske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attacked 24 times, attempting to advance near Bilytske, Svitle, Vasylivka, and Molodetske, and toward Hannivka, Dobropillia, and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched one attack near Novoheorhiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian forces made three attempts to advance near Huliaipilske and toward Kosivtseve and Kopani.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops made two attempts to improve their positions, attacking near Mala Tokmachka and toward Novoiakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian forces did not conduct any assaults yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, during the past day Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized more than 2,000 Russian invaders.

Photo: AFU General Staff