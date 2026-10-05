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Homegrown Fintech Payme Nearly Doubles Monthly Disbursals To INR 200 Crore, Targets INR 2,000 Crore For The Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 05th October 2026: PayMe, one of India's fast-growing homegrown fintech companies, has doubled its monthly loan disbursals in just two months, crossing ₹200 crore in September 2026. It took the company eight years to reach the ₹100 crore monthly disbursal mark; from there, it closed July 2026 at ₹120 crore and then surged past ₹200 crore in September, a steep climb that reflects one of the strongest growth phases in its history. An RBI-registered NBFC headquartered in Noida, PayMe uses AI-led underwriting to extend instant personal loans, salary advances, and business loans to salaried professionals, gig workers and self-employed Indians, many of whom have long been underserved by traditional banks.
The growth puts PayMe firmly on course to meet its target of ₹2,000 crore in disbursals for the current financial year. Having disbursed over ₹1,300 crore in FY25–26, the company is now targeting ₹2,000 crore-plus in FY26–27, with monthly disbursals reaching a run-rate of ₹500 crore by the year's close.
"Crossing ₹200 crore in monthly disbursals is a proud moment for us, but the number matters far less than what sits behind it," said Mahesh Shukla, Founder and CEO of PayMe. "It represents lakhs of Indians, salaried workers, gig earners and first-time borrowers, who were once invisible to the formal credit system and now have a fair, fast and transparent way to access credit. We have grown patiently for years, and this is the point where that patience begins to compound."
The milestone comes as PayMe deepens its position as a multi-brand fintech group. Beyond its flagship lending platform, PayMe's house of brands spans - LSP, the group's flagship, customer-facing lending platform and Lending Service Provider; Scale Up, its RBI-registered NBFC, which powers the lending; Credit Assist, an AI-powered app that helps Indians understand, improve and build their credit health; and Huey Tech, the group's technology company, which builds the AI-led underwriting and risk infrastructure that powers these products.
Looking ahead, PayMe is preparing two significant moves. The company will launch its own investment-and-mentorship show, modelled on the popular Shark Tank format, but dedicated exclusively to technology startups from Uttar Pradesh to discover, fund, and guide the state's most promising founders. The initiative is designed to encourage homegrown talent and give young entrepreneurs from beyond the metros the capital, visibility and support to build something far bigger.
"Uttar Pradesh has extraordinary talent that too often has to leave the state to be noticed. Rather than wait for that talent to be discovered elsewhere, we want to build the stage ourselves, our own Shark Tank–style show, created only for UP's tech founders, where we back them with real funding and mentorship to think bigger and go further. And as we scale towards ₹2,000 crore in annual disbursals, preparing for a public listing is the natural next step in that journey." added Mr. Mahesh Shukla.
In parallel, PayMe is laying the groundwork for an IPO in the coming year, which would mark one of the more notable public-market debuts from India's homegrown digital-lending space.
The growth puts PayMe firmly on course to meet its target of ₹2,000 crore in disbursals for the current financial year. Having disbursed over ₹1,300 crore in FY25–26, the company is now targeting ₹2,000 crore-plus in FY26–27, with monthly disbursals reaching a run-rate of ₹500 crore by the year's close.
"Crossing ₹200 crore in monthly disbursals is a proud moment for us, but the number matters far less than what sits behind it," said Mahesh Shukla, Founder and CEO of PayMe. "It represents lakhs of Indians, salaried workers, gig earners and first-time borrowers, who were once invisible to the formal credit system and now have a fair, fast and transparent way to access credit. We have grown patiently for years, and this is the point where that patience begins to compound."
The milestone comes as PayMe deepens its position as a multi-brand fintech group. Beyond its flagship lending platform, PayMe's house of brands spans - LSP, the group's flagship, customer-facing lending platform and Lending Service Provider; Scale Up, its RBI-registered NBFC, which powers the lending; Credit Assist, an AI-powered app that helps Indians understand, improve and build their credit health; and Huey Tech, the group's technology company, which builds the AI-led underwriting and risk infrastructure that powers these products.
Looking ahead, PayMe is preparing two significant moves. The company will launch its own investment-and-mentorship show, modelled on the popular Shark Tank format, but dedicated exclusively to technology startups from Uttar Pradesh to discover, fund, and guide the state's most promising founders. The initiative is designed to encourage homegrown talent and give young entrepreneurs from beyond the metros the capital, visibility and support to build something far bigger.
"Uttar Pradesh has extraordinary talent that too often has to leave the state to be noticed. Rather than wait for that talent to be discovered elsewhere, we want to build the stage ourselves, our own Shark Tank–style show, created only for UP's tech founders, where we back them with real funding and mentorship to think bigger and go further. And as we scale towards ₹2,000 crore in annual disbursals, preparing for a public listing is the natural next step in that journey." added Mr. Mahesh Shukla.
In parallel, PayMe is laying the groundwork for an IPO in the coming year, which would mark one of the more notable public-market debuts from India's homegrown digital-lending space.
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