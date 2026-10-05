Wynn Al Marjan To Build A 98-Berth Superyacht Marina

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Wynn Al Marjan Island, the manmade archipelago built off of Ras Al Khaimah's coast, has made plans to build a 98-berth superyacht marina.

The Wynn Marina will be built as part of the wider Wynn resort, providing both a waterfront destination and a gateway for the rest of the island. President of Wynn Al Marjan Max Tappeiner said that Wynn Marina will serve as a direct extension of Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Recommended For You

The marina will have the capacity to accommodate super- and mega-yachts of up to 85 meters in length, more than any hotel-attached marina in the UAE, which the resort said will introduce“a new kind of waterfront experience” by connecting those arriving by sea directly with the resort. The harbour will be managed by Fort Lauderdale-based IGY Marinas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. What will Wynn Marina look like?

Features of Wynn Marina include a distinctive circular harbour, several accommodations, terraces, restaurants and promenades surrounding it, and a backdrop of yachts, waterfront activity and Arabian Gulf sunsets. At the centre of the marina, the Capitainerie will serve as the arrival point and operational hub for visiting yachts. Guests will be able to check in onboard and directly access the resort's accommodations, dining, entertainment, wellness, and retail experiences.

“Guests will move effortlessly between life on the water and experiences throughout the resort, from dining and entertainment to accommodations and waterfront amenities,” Tappeiner said.“It is not simply a place to berth a yacht, but an integral part of the destination.”

Wynn Al Marjan is a much-anticipated landmark in the emirate, set to host the region's first integrated gaming resort later next year. While originally scheduled for opening in March 2027, the opening date has been pushed to September that same year due to supply chain constraints caused by the regional war.

The development, which was originally set with at $5.1 billion budget, has seen its budget increase by $600 million.

Earlier this month, it announced two new royal 7-bedroom apartments at the top of the 70-storey resort: the Mayfair and Paris apartments. It also completed its 550-metre shoreline, sheltered lagoon and offshore reef, the first development at the waterfront experience.

Designed like a film: What guests will see, experience inside Wynn Al Marjan Island Wynn Al Marjan Island completes 550-metre shoreline, sheltered lagoon, and reef Wynn Bridge to link Al Marjan Island resort directly to UAE's E311, E611 highways Wynn Al Marjan Island unveils 1,110sqm luxury townhomes in Ras Al Khaimah Janu Al Marjan Island: Wynn, Marjan break ground on project in Ras Al Khaimah

ALSO READ