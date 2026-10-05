Egifter Acquires Assets Of Giftcard Partners, Deepening Healthcare And Gift Card Program Management Expertise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eGifter brings GiftCard Partners' clients and expertise in-house, expanding its enterprise rewards and professional services businesses

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGifter, a leading gift card technology company, today announced it completed the asset acquisition of GiftCard Partners, Inc., which helps brands build and grow gift card programs and delivers reward and incentive programs for corporations and nonprofits, with specialized expertise in healthcare.

GiftCard Partners has provided gift card program management since 2005, bringing two decades of experience that further strengthens eGifter Professional Services, a division launched with eGifter's 2025 acquisition of SB Collectiv (formerly the gift card services division of Stoner Bunting).

The GiftCard Partners asset acquisition also builds on a longstanding technology relationship between the two companies. eGifter Rewards TM already powers GiftCard Partners' Engage2Reward TM platform for gift card incentives and rewards, so Engage2Reward clients will experience a seamless transition.

While GiftCard Partners serves a broad range of reward and incentive programs, healthcare has become a particular area of specialization. Its work includes programs serving Medicare and Medicaid populations, where incentive programs must account for applicable regulatory and compliance requirements, as well as programs encouraging preventive care, screenings, chronic condition management, and wellness. This concentration fits well with eGifter, which also has a long history of serving healthcare programs and requires all team members to receive HIPAA training and certification for the proper management of personal health information (PHI).

“Understanding how to apply rewards and incentives within a specific market is critical,” said Tyler Roye, CEO and co-founder of eGifter.“In healthcare, for example, success isn't measured by how many gift cards are distributed or redeemed, but by whether those rewards help drive the desired behavior. GiftCard Partners' vast healthcare experience helps deepen eGifter's capabilities in this important market.”

“GiftCard Partners has always been about more than delivering gift cards,” said Deborah Merkin, founder of GiftCard Partners.“Whether we are helping a brand build its gift card program or helping an organization use rewards to drive engagement, the work starts with understanding what the client is trying to accomplish. As part of eGifter, we can support our clients in a more connected way.”

About GiftCard Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Wellesley Hills, Mass., GiftCard Partners provides reward and incentive programs for corporations, nonprofits, and healthcare organizations, along with gift card program management for brands. GiftCard Partners is now part of eGifter.

About eGifter

Founded in 2011, eGifter is a gift card technology company powering modern stored value, rewards, and merchant gift card programs.

eGifter's platform includes eGifter.com, a consumer marketplace for digital gift cards; eGifter Rewards TM, which supports enterprise reward, incentive, and payout programs with global reward distribution across 65+ countries and 50+ currencies; and eGifter Merchants TM, configurable gift card technology that gives brands the flexibility and control needed to scale beyond limiting solutions.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Shelley Hunter...