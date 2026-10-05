Delhi Police Bust Interstate Heroin Network 4 Arrested, Drugs Worth Rs 50 Crore Seized

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Delhi Police have busted an interstate heroin supply and manufacturing network with the arrest of four accused persons in Uttar Pradesh and recovered a total of 7.076 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 50 crore in the international market, officials said on Monday.

The operation was carried out by a team led by Inspector Sandeep Godara of Special Staff, Rohini, under the supervision of Ajmer Singh, ACP/Ops. Police said the operation has resulted in a major breakthrough in efforts to dismantle the supply chain involved in the illegal trafficking and manufacturing of narcotic substances.

According to the police, several teams have been working in Rohini district to curb the illegal sale, transportation and distribution of narcotic substances and identify the networks operating across Delhi-NCR.

The investigation began after the Special Staff team received credible information regarding the movement of narcotic substances in the Begumpur police station area.

On September 16, 2026, a Special Staff team comprising SI Rajkumar, ASI Harjeet, Head Constables Vinod, Vikash, Mandeep, Rajeev and Vishal, along with Constables Kuldeep and Ajay, acted on the information and laid a trap in Sector 32, Begumpur.

During the operation, the police intercepted a Grand Vitara car and apprehended Laxman Hooda, who was arriving at the location to deliver heroin.

Police said 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh in cash were recovered from the Grand Vitara. The vehicle was also seized by the police.

Following the recovery, FIR No. 433/26 was registered at Begumpur police station under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The investigation was subsequently expanded to identify the source from whom Hooda had allegedly obtained the narcotics.

On September 17, the police apprehended the alleged source supplier, Anil alias Bhola, from Sonipat. A further 501 grams of heroin was recovered from his Mahindra XUV-700, police said.

Following the arrest, the investigation focused on tracing the main source of heroin being supplied in Delhi-NCR and identifying the location from where the narcotic substance was being manufactured.

Police said technical surveillance and human intelligence were used to track the movements of the suspected main source supplier and gather information about the manufacturing facility.

Acting on the intelligence developed during the investigation, the Special Staff team conducted a raid on October 4 at a suspected heroin manufacturing facility located in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow.

During the raid, the police apprehended an accused identified as Bablu and recovered 6.275 kg of freshly manufactured heroin from the premises.

The search of the facility also led to the recovery of 2.504 kg of sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride and several other articles and materials allegedly used in the illicit manufacturing process.

Police said the seized material included a tub, gas cylinder, mixer grinder, utensils, polythene, an electronic weighing machine, a wooden basket and other equipment used for manufacturing and processing the narcotic substance.

During interrogation and further investigation, Bablu allegedly provided information about Ruksar Ali alias Raju, identified by police as the main source supplier and owner of the manufacturing facility.

Acting on the information, police teams launched an intensive pursuit to trace Ruksar Ali alias Raju. After covering and tracking the accused over a distance of around 120 km, the police eventually traced and apprehended him in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the operation has helped uncover the movement of heroin from its manufacturing stage to its alleged distribution network in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas.

Further investigation is currently underway.