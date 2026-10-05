Azerbaijan Awards Jala Aliyeva With Shohrat Order - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Jala Aliyeva has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, Aliyeva was awarded the "Shohrat" Order for her special participation and activity in the socio-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.