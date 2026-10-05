Your Affiliate Conversions Are Rising. Is Your MENA Business Actually Growing?

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Affiliate fraud detection in MENA is becoming more important as brands invest more in performance marketing and affiliate partnerships. But the biggest risk is not always fake traffic. Sometimes, the traffic and conversion are real the problem is that the affiliate did not actually create the demand. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Consider a UAE BFSI investigation by mFilterIt. The campaign recorded more than 50 million clicks/events, and the investigation identified publisher activity consistent with click spamming. The concern was bigger than suspicious clicks: the publisher was potentially taking credit for traffic that could have reached the brand organically. After the fraudulent activity was blocked, organic engagement increased.

In another MENA BFSI case, fraudulent traffic was identified and blocked before attribution, helping the brand save $340,000 in performance media spend.

These cases highlight a less visible form of affiliate fraud: traffic cannibalization.

Your affiliate dashboard may show more clicks, conversions and revenue. But if your total business revenue is not growing at the same rate, you may be paying commissions for customers who were already going to convert.

This is where affiliate incrementality matters.

A successful affiliate should create new demand, introduce new customers or influence a purchase. A problematic partner may instead intercept branded searches, organic visitors or returning customers and place its tracking link between the customer and the final conversion.

The conversion is real.

The commission may be real.

But the incremental value is questionable.

For brands operating across MENA, this can quietly increase acquisition costs while making the affiliate channel look healthier than it really is.

So how can marketers identify whether their partners are genuinely driving growth?

One of the simplest warning signs is a mismatch between affiliate performance and overall business growth. Suppose affiliate conversions increase by 30%, but total orders or revenue barely change. That does not automatically mean affiliate fraud. But it is a reason to investigate.

Your affiliates may be receiving credit for customers who would have purchased without their involvement.

This is the difference between attribution and incrementality.

A common tactic behind this problem is cookie hijacking. An affiliate cookie is planted or replaced so that the partner receives credit for a conversion.

The result can be higher commission payouts without equivalent incremental growth.

Another warning sign appears when affiliate traffic increases while organic or branded traffic decreases. A customer may already be searching for your brand. Instead of reaching your website directly, the customer encounters an affiliate through a branded search, browser extension, coupon website or another intermediary.

Common techniques include brand bidding, trademark bidding, typo squatting and Organic Listing Modification (OLM).

In one mFilterIt investigation, a coupon extension with around 50,000 users injected cashback elements into a leading marketplace's organic search results.

When users clicked the genuine organic result, affiliate parameters were added.

The customer had already found the brand through organic search.

Yet the affiliate could potentially receive the commission.

This is a classic example of traffic cannibalization.

A genuine affiliate interaction often happens earlier in the customer journey.

A customer might read a review, compare products, discover an offer or interact with a publisher before deciding to purchase.

But what happens when an affiliate click appears only a few seconds before checkout?

That deserves investigation.

Extremely short click-to-conversion journeys can indicate cookie stuffing, click injection, click spam or attribution hijacking

The affiliate may not have influenced the purchase. Instead, its tracking could have been inserted immediately before the conversion.

This is why affiliate fraud detection should examine the complete customer journey rather than only the last click.

A returning customer already knows your brand.

They may already have a product in their cart or have visited your website several times.

Before checkout, they search for a discount code, visit a coupon or cashback website and click an affiliate link.

The affiliate then receives the last-click commission.

But did that affiliate create the customer?

Not necessarily.

This is why brands need to compare new vs. returning customers within their affiliate traffic.

If a significant portion of affiliate conversions comes from existing users, the channel may be receiving credit for demand that already existed.

Having a few high-performing affiliates is not automatically a problem.

But if two or three partners generate most of your conversions, examine where they enter the customer journey.

Coupon, cashback and deal websites naturally appear close to checkout. Because of this, they can have very high conversion rates compared with partners that introduce customers to your brand earlier.

High conversion volume does not always mean high incremental value.

New customers generated Traffic quality Customer journey Incremental conversions Organic and branded traffic impact Returning-user contribution Suspicious click patterns

This gives your team a more accurate view of affiliate traffic quality.

The common problem behind these five signs is simple:

Traditional attribution tells you who received the last click. It does not always tell you who created the demand.

mFilterIt's affiliate fraud detection solution helps brands investigate affiliate activity across the customer journey and identify suspicious attribution patterns.

mFilterIt uses OSINT-based monitoring to identify suspicious activity across extension stores, coupon websites, deal forums, redirect domains and other publicly visible sources.

This can help uncover potential cookie seeding, hidden redirects and unauthorized affiliate activity.

Brands can provide approved partner lists, domains and referral URLs for focused monitoring.

This helps identify suspicious partner domains, redirects and attribution patterns and connect incidents to specific affiliates.

The objective is not to penalize legitimate partners.

It is to separate genuine affiliate traffic quality from traffic that may be manipulating attribution.

With pixel-based monitoring, brands can analyse referral information, cookie activity and click paths within individual sessions.

Unexpected cookie writes Mid-journey redirects Suspicious referral paths Forced affiliate parameters Extremely short click-to-conversion journeys

Instead of relying only on reports, your team can investigate what actually happened during the customer journey.

Affiliate fraud detection should not stop at identifying suspicious clicks.

Did the affiliate actually create incremental business?

By combining affiliate monitoring, traffic analysis, attribution analysis and customer journey data, brands can identify whether a partner is generating new demand or simply taking credit for existing demand.

This allows marketing teams to move beyond last-click attribution and evaluate partners based on their real contribution.

Affiliate marketing should create incremental growth, not simply redistribute credit.

When affiliate conversions increase without corresponding business growth, organic traffic declines, or suspicious clicks appear immediately before conversion, it is time to investigate.

For brands operating in MENA, affiliate fraud detection can help uncover hidden attribution problems before they become a major budget leak.

mFilterIt's affiliate fraud detection approach helps brands monitor partner activity, investigate suspicious attribution and distinguish genuine incremental conversions from traffic cannibalization.

Pay commissions for genuine contribution not for customers your brand would have acquired anyway.

Your next commission cycle could reward every claimed conversion-or only the conversions your affiliates genuinely influenced.

Book an affiliate audit with mFilterIt and identify how much of your affiliate revenue is truly incremental.

Affiliate fraud detection is the process of identifying affiliates who earn commissions through deceptive or unauthorized tactics instead of driving genuine, incremental sales. It can involve traffic analysis, customer journey tracking, partner monitoring and attribution analysis.

Affiliate fraud often manipulates attribution. Fraudulent or non-compliant partners may use techniques such as cookie stuffing, cookie hijacking, brand bidding, redirects or fake leads to receive credit for conversions they did not genuinely influence.

Look for affiliate conversions increasing without corresponding business growth, declining organic or branded traffic, unusually short click-to-conversion times and a high share of returning customers within affiliate traffic. Session-level analysis and affiliate monitoring can help identify suspicious partners.

Look for affiliate cookies being written without a genuine user interaction, unexpected redirects through tracking domains and suspicious browser-extension activity. Monitoring cookie events and click paths at the session level can provide stronger evidence of cookie stuffing.

Compare affiliate click volumes with engagement, conversion behaviour and customer journeys. Large bursts of clicks with little engagement, unusual source patterns or clicks occurring seconds before conversion can indicate affiliate click fraud, click spam or click injection.