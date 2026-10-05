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Your Affiliate Conversions Are Rising. Is Your MENA Business Actually Growing?
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Affiliate fraud detection in MENA is becoming more important as brands invest more in performance marketing and affiliate partnerships. But the biggest risk is not always fake traffic. Sometimes, the traffic and conversion are real the problem is that the affiliate did not actually create the demand. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Consider a UAE BFSI investigation by mFilterIt. The campaign recorded more than 50 million clicks/events, and the investigation identified publisher activity consistent with click spamming. The concern was bigger than suspicious clicks: the publisher was potentially taking credit for traffic that could have reached the brand organically. After the fraudulent activity was blocked, organic engagement increased. In another MENA BFSI case, fraudulent traffic was identified and blocked before attribution, helping the brand save $340,000 in performance media spend. These cases highlight a less visible form of affiliate fraud: traffic cannibalization. Your affiliate dashboard may show more clicks, conversions and revenue. But if your total business revenue is not growing at the same rate, you may be paying commissions for customers who were already going to convert. This is where affiliate incrementality matters. A successful affiliate should create new demand, introduce new customers or influence a purchase. A problematic partner may instead intercept branded searches, organic visitors or returning customers and place its tracking link between the customer and the final conversion. The conversion is real. The commission may be real. But the incremental value is questionable. For brands operating across MENA, this can quietly increase acquisition costs while making the affiliate channel look healthier than it really is. So how can marketers identify whether their partners are genuinely driving growth? 5 Signs of Affiliate Traffic Cannibalization 1. Affiliate conversions increase, but overall revenue stays flat One of the simplest warning signs is a mismatch between affiliate performance and overall business growth. Suppose affiliate conversions increase by 30%, but total orders or revenue barely change. That does not automatically mean affiliate fraud. But it is a reason to investigate. Your affiliates may be receiving credit for customers who would have purchased without their involvement. This is the difference between attribution and incrementality. A common tactic behind this problem is cookie hijacking. An affiliate cookie is planted or replaced so that the partner receives credit for a conversion. The result can be higher commission payouts without equivalent incremental growth. 2. Organic and branded traffic falls while affiliate conversions rise Another warning sign appears when affiliate traffic increases while organic or branded traffic decreases. A customer may already be searching for your brand. Instead of reaching your website directly, the customer encounters an affiliate through a branded search, browser extension, coupon website or another intermediary. Common techniques include brand bidding, trademark bidding, typo squatting and Organic Listing Modification (OLM). In one mFilterIt investigation, a coupon extension with around 50,000 users injected cashback elements into a leading marketplace's organic search results. When users clicked the genuine organic result, affiliate parameters were added. The customer had already found the brand through organic search. Yet the affiliate could potentially receive the commission. This is a classic example of traffic cannibalization. 3. Affiliate clicks appear seconds before conversion A genuine affiliate interaction often happens earlier in the customer journey. A customer might read a review, compare products, discover an offer or interact with a publisher before deciding to purchase. But what happens when an affiliate click appears only a few seconds before checkout? That deserves investigation. Extremely short click-to-conversion journeys can indicate cookie stuffing, click injection, click spam or attribution hijacking The affiliate may not have influenced the purchase. Instead, its tracking could have been inserted immediately before the conversion. This is why affiliate fraud detection should examine the complete customer journey rather than only the last click. 4. Existing customers are being counted as new acquisitions A returning customer already knows your brand. They may already have a product in their cart or have visited your website several times. Before checkout, they search for a discount code, visit a coupon or cashback website and click an affiliate link. The affiliate then receives the last-click commission. But did that affiliate create the customer? Not necessarily. This is why brands need to compare new vs. returning customers within their affiliate traffic. If a significant portion of affiliate conversions comes from existing users, the channel may be receiving credit for demand that already existed. 5. A few affiliates generate most of your conversions Having a few high-performing affiliates is not automatically a problem. But if two or three partners generate most of your conversions, examine where they enter the customer journey. Coupon, cashback and deal websites naturally appear close to checkout. Because of this, they can have very high conversion rates compared with partners that introduce customers to your brand earlier. High conversion volume does not always mean high incremental value. Evaluate partners based on:
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New customers generated
Traffic quality
Customer journey
Incremental conversions
Organic and branded traffic impact
Returning-user contribution
Suspicious click patterns
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Unexpected cookie writes
Mid-journey redirects
Suspicious referral paths
Forced affiliate parameters
Extremely short click-to-conversion journeys
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