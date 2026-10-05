Punjab: HC Orders CBI Probe Into ED's Corruption Claims Against CM's OSD

CBI to Probe ED's Corruption Allegations

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered that the investigation into the matter concerning letters written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Court delivered this verdict in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Nikhil Saraf.

Notably, the ED had written three letters to the Punjab DGP seeking the registration of an FIR against Rajbir Singh Ghumman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and certain other individuals, alleging their involvement in corruption. The PIL was filed in the High Court after the Punjab Police failed to register a case.

Senior Punjab BJP leader Tikshan Sud welcomed the High Court's decision to hand over the investigation into the case. Sud stated that given the nature of the allegations and the fact that the ED had written to the Punjab DGP three times regarding the matter, the High Court's decision has now brought the entire case under the ambit of a formal investigation. He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government and its leaders have now been exposed. He added that the details of the alleged looting that took place in Punjab will come to light during the investigation. Tikshan Sud expressed confidence that the CBI would conduct a swift and thorough investigation to reveal the truth, making it clear to the public how the Aam Aadmi Party government and its leaders allegedly looted the state.

High Court Directs Appointment of Regular DGP

Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab Government to appoint a regular Director General of Police (DGP) in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions and asked the Chief Secretary to file a compliance affidavit by the next date of hearing on October 13, 2026. The direction came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Nikhil Thamman, who submitted that Punjab has not had a regular DGP for more than four years.

The petition referred to the Supreme Court's judgment in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case and the directions regarding the appointment of a regular DGP. The petitioner submitted that the Supreme Court's directions provide for the appointment of a DGP from a panel recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

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