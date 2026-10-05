SIR Row: Karnataka HM Kharge Warns Of Action Over Misuse Of Form-7, Questions Bulk Pre-Printed Submissions

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 5 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister, Priyank Kharge, on Monday warned that those misusing Form-7 to seek deletion of eligible voters' names from electoral rolls would face legal consequences, questioning how bulk pre-printed forms were being obtained and submitted.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, HM Kharge asked:“If you misuse Form-7, if you possess pre-printed Form-7s in bulk, if you declare people who are alive as dead, and people who are residing here as non-residents, should we felicitate you?”

He questioned how such bulk, pre-printed forms were allegedly coming from BJP functionaries and said those violating electoral laws could not expect to escape action.

“If you are not following the law, I will teach you how to follow it. Why do you expect to flout the norms? How do you expect to flout the law of the land and expect that no cases will be registered against you?” he said.

HM Kharge said the issue was related to Karnataka and warned that violations of constitutional and electoral provisions would have consequences.

“This is not Gujarat, this is not Delhi, this is not UP. This is Karnataka. If you flout the Constitution, you will face consequences,” he said.

Responding to questions about action against BJP leaders and workers, including former MLAs, candidates, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and non-BLOs, Kharge said cases were being pursued because of alleged harassment of the public.

He questioned how thousands of pre-printed forms containing voters' names, addresses and other details were being obtained. He claimed that in some instances, people who were alive had been shown as dead and residents had been described as non-residents.

HM Kharge said some individuals had subsequently approached authorities, including the Tahsildars of Chikkamagaluru, Bidar and Bhubaneswar, seeking withdrawal of the Form-7 applications, claiming they had been misinformed that the concerned persons were either dead or no longer residents.

“If they are doing the Election Commission's job themselves, then what was the SIR for? This was supposed to be a Special Intensive Revision. This has become a 'Sangh Intensive Revision', isn't it?” he asked.

He also alleged that members of certain communities were being disproportionately targeted through the Form-7 submissions.

“How is it that only one section of society is being targeted? How is it that only Muslims, Christians and Dalits are being targeted? Let the BJP answer this,” he said.

Kharge said the government was receiving individual complaints and that the matter could be examined by Returning Officers and the Chief Electoral Officer.

“Let them go to the CEO and explain how they got these pre-printed forms. Let them explain why their BLOs and their karyakartas are declaring people who are alive as dead. Why are they now apologising and withdrawing the Form-7s? Let them explain that first,” he said.

On National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's remarks concerning the Election Commission, Kharge said the Election Commission was a constitutional body and noted that its role had also been debated in the Constituent Assembly.

Referring to Dr B.R. Ambedkar's observations on the Constitution, HM Kharge said the Constitution could function effectively only when those governing under it acted responsibly.

He said the Election Commission had earlier functioned effectively because it was headed by people who respected its institutional role, but claimed that the present Chief Election Commissioner had“sold his soul to the BJP”.

On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks on Sanatana Dharma and the RSS, Kharge said there was a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva.

“Digvijaya Singh Saab is a strong man. He is not against Sanatana. The RSS does not know the head or tail of this issue,” he said.

HM Kharge said Hinduism had existed for thousands of years, while the RSS was about a century old, and argued that the organisation could not claim to be the sole protector of the religion.

“There is a stark difference between Hinduism and Hindutva. Hindutva was started by the RSS group. Hinduism has been there for 3,000 years. So we have nothing to learn from them,” he said.