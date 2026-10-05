Zetsim Helps Middle East Travellers Stay Connected Around The World

ZetSIM helps Middle East travellers stay connected abroad with flexible eSIM plans for Europe, Asia, North America and more.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For travellers based in the Middle East, international trips can mean moving from familiar local networks to a completely different mobile environment as soon as they land. Whether the destination is Europe, Asia, North America or elsewhere, having mobile data available for maps, transport, bookings and communication can make the first few hours of a trip considerably easier.ZetSIM offers country, regional and global eSIM plans, giving travellers different options depending on the length and route of their journey. The platform currently lists more than 180+ destinations across its travel eSIM portfolio, allowing a traveller based in the Middle East to select connectivity for a specific country or for a wider multi-country trip.One travel eSIM, different destinationsBuying a local SIM at each stop is one way to stay connected, but it means repeating the process whenever an itinerary crosses a border. For travellers visiting several countries on the same international trip, a regional or global eSIM can reduce the need to change plans as the journey continues.ZetSIM offers country plans for single-destination trips, regional plans for travel across multiple countries within a region, and global options for itineraries that span different parts of the world. The platform currently lists more than 170 destinations across its travel eSIM portfolio, giving travellers the flexibility to choose based on their route.That flexibility means the choice can follow the itinerary. For example, a traveller leaving Doha for a week in London can choose a country plan for the UK, while someone travelling from Riyadh through several European destinations can consider a regional option.Get connected before arrivingThe first few minutes after landing are often when connectivity matters most. A traveller may need to find a hotel, book transport, contact a family member or access a reservation before even leaving the airport.ZetSIM allows the eSIM to be purchased and installed before departure while the device is connected to Wi-Fi. For travellers leaving the Middle East, that means the eSIM can be prepared before the flight rather than waiting to find a local SIM or Wi-Fi connection after landing. Travellers can review ZetSIM's eSIM plans by destination before deciding which option fits their itinerary.Keep your regular number on a compatible phoneUsing a travel eSIM does not necessarily mean abandoning an existing SIM.On compatible dual-SIM devices, travellers can retain their primary SIM while using ZetSIM for mobile data. This can be useful for people who need to continue receiving messages, calls or one-time passwords on their usual number while relying on the travel eSIM for internet access.For international travellers, that separation can make the transition between home and travel connectivity less disruptive. Device compatibility should be checked before purchase, and travellers should review their primary operator's roaming settings to avoid unintended charges.Plans that can be managed during the tripTravel requirements can change once a journey is underway. A traveller who expected to use hotel Wi-Fi may end up relying more heavily on mobile data for navigation and communication, while someone travelling for business may need additional data for a laptop or tablet.ZetSIM's platform allows users to monitor their plan and purchase top-ups. The company also describes its eSIM profile as reusable, meaning the profile itself can remain available after an individual plan's validity ends. A new plan can then be purchased for a subsequent journey without necessarily installing a new profile.Depending on the destination and plan, ZetSIM also offers data-only and Data + Voice + SMS options. Hotspot and tethering are supported on compatible plans and devices, while network access depends on the local partner network and destination.Connectivity alongside airport servicesZetSIM's offering extends beyond mobile data. The platform also provides airport services including lounge access, Fast Track and Meet & Greet at participating airports.In the Middle East, ZetSIM offers Meet & Greet at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh (RUH), for arrivals, departures and transit. A host meets the traveller by name at the gate or terminal entrance and walks them through check-in, security and passport control, with porter service on many packages. Most packages need at least a day's notice.For a traveller facing a long connection, navigating a busy airport or travelling with family, these services address a different part of the journey. They sit alongside the eSIM offering rather than replacing it, giving users the option to arrange connectivity and selected airport services through the same platform.Backed by Zetexa GlobalZetSIM was developed by Zetexa Global, an India-based travel technology and connectivity company founded by Amit Agarwal, Founder and CEO, and Srujan Yeleti, Founder and COO. Zetexa's public company information describes the business as operating across travel connectivity and telecom infrastructure, with technology for both consumers and enterprise partners.Beyond its consumer brands, Zetexa provides API, SDK and white-label connectivity solutions that enable businesses to integrate eSIM services into their own platforms. The company has also established operations in Middle Eastern markets, including Dubai, Riyadh and Doha.For a different type of mobile requirement, Unlimit Mobile focuses on local connectivity for people relocating to the UK, US and Canada. ZetSIM, in contrast, is built around international travel, where the priority is having connectivity available across a destination or multi-country itinerary.More information on Zetexa's broader connectivity and travel technology operations is available through Zetexa.Frequently Asked QuestionsCan I use ZetSIM when travelling from the Middle East to another country?Yes. ZetSIM offers country-specific plans for individual destinations as well as regional and global options for wider itineraries. Travellers can select a planbased on where they are going and check the supported destinations before purchasing.Which ZetSIM plan should I choose for an international trip?The choice depends on the itinerary. A country plan may suit a trip focused on one destination, while a regional plan can cover multiple countries within a particular region. For journeys spanning several regions, a global plan may be more suitable.Can I install ZetSIM before I fly?Yes. ZetSIM allows travellers to install the eSIM before departure while connected to Wi-Fi. The profile can remain dormant until it connects to a supported network at the destination, so travellers can complete the setup before leaving home.Can I keep my existing SIM card in my phone?Yes, if the device supports dual-SIM functionality. Your existing SIM can remain available for your regular number while ZetSIM provides travel data, although you should check your phone settings and home operator's roaming conditions before travelling.What happens if I run out of data?ZetSIM allows users to purchase top-ups through its platform. This means travellers can add connectivity during a trip instead of necessarily having to purchase and install an entirely new eSIM profile.Can I use the ZetSIM eSIM again on another trip?Yes. ZetSIM describes the eSIM profile as reusable. Once the validity of the current plan ends, travellers can purchase another plan for a future journey and continue using the existing profile, subject to the applicable plan and destination.Does ZetSIM offer voice and SMS?Some destination plans include voice and SMS alongside data, while others are data-focused. Travellers should check the individual plan details for their destination before purchasing if calls or SMS are important to their trip.Can I share my ZetSIM connection with another device?Hotspot and tethering are supported on compatible devices and plans. If you plan to use the eSIM to connect a laptop, tablet or another phone, check the specific plan's terms before travelling.Is ZetSIM the same as Unlimit Mobile?No. Both are Zetexa Global brands, but their purposes differ. ZetSIM is designed for international travel across destinations, while Unlimit Mobile provides local mobile connectivity for people relocating to the UK, US and Canada.

Swanthana Goli

Zetexa Global

+91 9000012136

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ZetSIM Helps Middle East Travellers Stay Connected Around the World News Provided By VMPL October 05, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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