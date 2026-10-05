Zelensky, Merz Agree On 1.3-Billion-Euro Support Package For Ukraine

MENAFN - IANS) Kyiv, Oct 5 (IANS) Ukraine will receive a new support package from Germany worth more than 1.3 billion euros (1.46 billion US dollars), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced following his meeting here with visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"It includes weapons that will help us now, as well as support for our energy sector ahead of winter -- an important energy package," Zelensky said on X, noting that he particularly discussed with Merz the need for air defence.

Zelensky said Ukraine and Germany currently have 15 agreements worth more than 8.5 billion euros.

The documents cover security cooperation, Ukraine's orders for German industry, and joint projects within Ukraine, among other areas, Zelensky said.

According to the German government, the new military aid package focuses primarily on air defence capabilities, including the joint production of interceptors against jet-powered drones.

Merz noted that recent technical breakthroughs in this area would help swiftly strengthen Ukrainian air defences.

Germany will also provide long-range weapons, satellite technology and combat drones for Ukraine.

In addition, Germany will offer around 350 million euros (394 million dollars) to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the coming winter.

This is Merz's second visit to Kyiv since he took office last year.

Earlier on Friday, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry announced that Ukraine received 2.9 billion euros (3.26 billion US dollars) from the European Union (EU) as part of the funding to support the country's economic stability and reform efforts.

The funding is aimed at supporting macroeconomic stability, financing priority budget expenditures, recovery and modernisation, as well as implementing reforms on the country's path towards EU membership, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the total sum, Ukraine received 800 million euros (898 million dollars) for the first time under the Ukraine Support Loan (USL).

The USL is an EU financial instrument worth 90 billion euros (101 billion dollars) for 2026-2027, aimed at supporting Ukraine's budgetary and defence needs.