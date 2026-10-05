Russo Brothers Call 'Endgame' Re-Release 'Most Special Moments' Of Their Careers: We Love You 3000

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo have thanked fans for their overwhelming support as 'Avengers: Endgame' reclaimed the title of the highest-grossing film of all time following its Encore re-release and quoted the iconic Iron Man dialogue“love you you 3000”.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Russo Brothers recalled the special experience of watching the Marvel blockbuster with audiences in theatres.

The Russo brothers said in a video:“Our favorite thing about making Avengers Endgame was sitting in the theaters with audiences as we released it. So the fact that we could do that again on the Encore re-release was amazing.”

They said:“Yeah, and we just want to thank everyone for all of your support throughout the entire career of this lifetime career of this movie.”

The Russo brothers said that it has been one of the most special moments of their careers, making this film.

“We're grateful to everybody who went back out to the theater to see it again, to cheer for it again, to feel something in a room full of people. You brought people who hadn't seen it the first time, introduced new fans to the movie. We love you very much and we're super grateful.”

The video was captioned:“Thank you for coming back to theaters for Endgame Encore and making Endgame the #1 film of all time. To every fan who's been part of this journey for the last seven years, we love you 3000.”

Avengers: Infinity War released in 2018. In the film, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to stop Thanos from collecting the six powerful Infinity Stones as part of his quest to kill half of all life in the universe.

A year later came Avengers: Endgame. In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies attempt to reverse Thanos's actions in Infinity War, which erased half of all life in the universe.

The“Avengers: Endgame Encore” was released in theaters on September 25, 2026, featuring new footage and an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday.