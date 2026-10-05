MP's Kovid Gangrade Bags Silver Medal At Worldskills Event In China

Kovid Gangrade, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, has brought laurels to India by winning a silver medal in Digital Interactive Media Design category at the WorldSkills Competition held in Shanghai, China, where participants from around 70 countries competed across various skill disciplines.

Gangrade received a warm homecoming on his return to Khandwa after the achievement. He was part of Team India, which secured 10th position at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, winning six silver medals and 20 Medals for Excellence. The six-day international event, held from September 22 to 27, brought together more than 1,400 young competitors from around 70 countries and regions.

A Proud Achievement at WorldSkills

He described the achievement as a matter of immense pride after nearly a year of intensive training and preparation and feeling proud to have achieved something significant for the country at the global competition.

“The WorldSkills Competition takes place every two years and this year 70 countries and a total of 1,400 competitors participated in various categories. I have won a silver medal for India in the Digital Interactive Media Design category. It is a very proud feeling for me that I have achieved something for my country,” Kovind said.

Government Support and Skill Development

He credited the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), National (NSDC) Skill Development Corporation and Media & Entertainment Skills Council for providing training and other facilities during his preparation.

“I have been working hard for the last one year, and I received training and support from the Government of India. MSDE, NSDC and Media & Entertainment Skills Council left no stone unturned in providing training. They provided all the facilities, ensured comfortable travel, accommodation and security. It feels very good that after receiving so much support and finally getting a good result,” Gangrade said.

Speaking about India's 10th-place finish in the competition, he said that it is a significant achievement for India and was not merely about rankings but reflected the level of skill development among the youth of a country.“The more skills develop, the more it directly reflects in employment. This is a very good sign because India's youth will not only look for employment but can also create employment for themselves and for others,” he said.

Gangrade further stressed that the recognition being given to medal winners by the government could encourage more youngsters to participate in skill competitions.“Those who will register for the next WorldSkills 2028 will also feel encouraged. They will see that if they win and reach this level, they too will receive recognition and the government will stand with them. We are not alone in this journey. That is what makes it even more meaningful,” he said.

A Deep Connection to Khandwa

Despite being born and brought up in Mumbai, Gangrade has a deep connection with MP's Khandwa, where he spent his childhood holidays with his parents and extended family. His grandfather was from Khandwa, while his maternal uncle and maternal aunt also live in the city.

“Khandwa is my grandfather's city and the city of Kishore Kumar. I used to come here with my parents during every winter and summer vacation. Although I was born in Mumbai, Khandwa is my first home, all my memories are connected to this place,” Gangrade said.

He said his friends began referring to him as“Khandwa wala” in reference to legendary singer Kishore Kumar, who is popularly associated with the city. (ANI)

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