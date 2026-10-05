Bengaluru's Roads Have A Pothole Every Few Metres? AI Data Shows Nearly 6,000 Potholes Across 824 Km

Following the publication of comprehensive findings from a comprehensive study of roads in Bengaluru, a road intelligence firm that is driven by artificial intelligence has brought the city's road infrastructure to the forefront of public attention. By utilising artificial intelligence and data-driven road inspections, the firm known as AIR-Ai has successfully mapped thousands of road problems. The company is currently attempting to schedule a meeting with the Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in order to deliver its results.

AIR-Ai stated in a post on X that it had conducted a study of more than 824 miles of roads in the Byatarayanapura division of Bengaluru and discovered approximately 6,000 road problems. Using the minister as a reference, the business stated that its platform is capable of transforming road damage into "mapped evidence" that may assist municipal agencies in making more informed decisions regarding repairs, properly prioritising maintenance activities, and more efficiently allocating finances.

Sir @krishnabgowda, 824 km road surveyed in Byatarayanapura division and found 6000 road defects. AIR-Ai turns road defects into mapped evidence for smarter repairs and budgets. Could we have a 15-min Google Meet to walk you through the findings? Explore our work: AIR-Ai (@AIRAi72) October 4, 2026

The post quickly gained traction on social media, drawing attention to the scale of road quality issues in one of Bengaluru's key divisions. According to data shared by AIR-Ai, the company surveyed 823.5 km of roads across 14 wards in the Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency and identified 5,964 potholes. The division alone accounts for 41.4% of the potholes mapped across the surveyed area.

What Did The Survey Reveal?

The results show that there are 7.2 potholes per kilometre on average, which is a lot more than the 5.8 potholes per kilometre average in the city. The study also found 4,756 places where utilities were cut and 501 long ditches that were left behind by construction work.

Out of all the wards that were looked at, Jakkur had the most potholes (939), which is about 16% of the total for the division. With 11.2 potholes per kilometre, Singapura was found to have the most potholes.

The road-condition research conducted by the business revealed further information, which indicated that just 56.7% of the road network that was examined was considered to be in excellent shape. The other portions of roads suffered from structural failures, utility-related damage, or remained unpaved.

Approximately 22.2% of the roads showed small surface deterioration, while the remaining stretches were unpaved. The company AIR-Ai advertises itself as a platform for road intelligence and infrastructure management that monitors the state of roads via the use of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and geospatial mapping. Instead of depending only on manual inspections, the firm gathers road photos and data, automatically detects flaws such as potholes, cracks, pits, and damaged sections, and translates them into location-based insights for civic authorities.

This eliminates the need for manual inspections. According to the business, the technique makes it possible for governments and urban local authorities to monitor road conditions on a large scale, prioritise repairs depending on the severity of the damage, and develop maintenance plans that are supported by data.

According to AIR-Ai, city-scale road mapping projects have already been finished in a number of urban areas.

The business mapped 27,000 potholes and recorded over 18,000 inspection comments on 1,600 km of roads in 50 wards in Bengaluru East. AIR-Ai reported covering 2,494 km of roads in 72 wards in Bengaluru North, producing 35,000 inspection notes and finding around 14,000 potholes.

In Kalaburagi, the business conducted a similar effort in which it assessed 802 km of roads in 55 wards and recorded 17,000 potholes and approximately 37,000 inspection comments.