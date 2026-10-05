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M3M India And Franck Muller Bring Branded Luxury Residences To Golf Course Road, Gurugram
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, October 4, 2026: Gurugram's luxury housing market is about to gain a new name on one of its most established addresses. M3M India, in collaboration with the Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller, is preparing to introduce M3M Franck Muller Residences in Sector 43, Golf Course Road. The project is currently listed as upcoming and is planned as a limited-inventory development of two towers across five acres.
The concept is a branded residence, a format in which a well-known name from outside real estate lends its design identity to how a home is planned, finished and serviced. Here, that name is Franck Muller. The development draws on the brand's philosophy of precision and craftsmanship, and the stated aim is to carry that thinking beyond the apartment itself, into the common spaces, the services and the everyday experience of the community.
Large Homes Planned Around Privacy
The residences are offered in 4 BHK and 5 BHK configurations, and select penthouse options are also being marketed, subject to final inventory and confirmation by the developer. A 4 BHK residence is approximately 5,500 sq. ft., while a 5 BHK residence ranges from about 6,500 to 7,000 sq. ft.
The planned layouts include a spacious living and dining area, wide balconies that bring in natural light and ventilation, a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and a dedicated utility area. A 4 BHK residence is planned with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and four balconies.
Private Sky Decks and Low-Density Living
Two features set the project's planning apart. The first is the private sky deck. The residences are planned with sky-deck spaces that add a dedicated outdoor area at height, designed to improve views, privacy and open-air living.
The second is density. The development is planned as two signature towers with a limited number of residences. Fewer homes on a five-acre site typically mean quieter common areas and a stronger sense of privacy. It is marketed as an exclusive community for buyers who value space and discretion.
Design, Amenities and Services
The architecture is described as contemporary and inspired by Franck Muller's luxury design identity. Residents can expect a swimming pool, a gym, a clubhouse, landscaped gardens and a children's play area. Wellness facilities, private lounges and curated lifestyle spaces are also part of the plan, along with dedicated parking, round-the-clock security and power backup.
Project marketing also highlights a concierge-style service model, with hospitality-oriented services designed around convenience and personalised living. Final specifications and services will depend on what the developer confirms.
A Golf Course Road Address
The project sits in Sector 43 on Golf Course Road, an established luxury residential corridor. The area offers access to premium commercial districts, retail destinations, international schools, healthcare facilities and major transport networks. Approximate travel times from the project, as listed in the project information, include:
Golf Course Road Rapid Metro: about 5 to 10 minutes
HUDA City Centre: about 10 minutes
MG Road: 10 to 15 minutes
Cyber City and DLF Cyber Hub: 15 to 20 minutes
Medanta, The Medicity: 20 to 25 minutes
IGI Airport: 25 to 35 minutes
Pricing and What Buyers Should Verify
Prices are currently quoted at approximately ₹20 crore to ₹27 crore, depending on configuration. The project's promotional material describes the location as one of the fastest-growing luxury corridors in the city and points to long-term value appreciation. Buyers should treat this as the developer's positioning and not as a guarantee, since property values depend on market conditions and the final delivery of the project.
The RERA registration number is not officially confirmed in the project information available at the time of writing. Prospective buyers are advised to check the registration on the Haryana RERA portal and to confirm pricing, payment plans, inventory and possession timelines with M3M India before making any payment. Brochures, floor plans and site visits can be requested through Property Bouquet.
Comment from Property Bouquet
"[Spokesperson quote to be added. For example: Buyers at this level are looking for more than size. They want privacy, a recognised name and a location they can rely on. This project brings those three together on Golf Course Road.]"
Name, Designation, Property Bouquet
About M3M India
M3M India is a leading real estate developer in Delhi NCR, with a portfolio that spans luxury residential, commercial, retail and mixed-use projects. The company works with international architects, designers and luxury brands, and says its approach is built on innovation, transparency and timely delivery.
About Property Bouquet
Property Bouquet is a luxury real estate advisory platform, a brand of Amethyst Landbase, offering curated residential and investment properties across Gurugram and Delhi NCR.
Media Contact
Property Bouquet
Phone / WhatsApp: +91 90901 06101
Email:...
Website: propertybouquet/m3m-franck-muller-sector-43-gurgaon
The concept is a branded residence, a format in which a well-known name from outside real estate lends its design identity to how a home is planned, finished and serviced. Here, that name is Franck Muller. The development draws on the brand's philosophy of precision and craftsmanship, and the stated aim is to carry that thinking beyond the apartment itself, into the common spaces, the services and the everyday experience of the community.
Large Homes Planned Around Privacy
The residences are offered in 4 BHK and 5 BHK configurations, and select penthouse options are also being marketed, subject to final inventory and confirmation by the developer. A 4 BHK residence is approximately 5,500 sq. ft., while a 5 BHK residence ranges from about 6,500 to 7,000 sq. ft.
The planned layouts include a spacious living and dining area, wide balconies that bring in natural light and ventilation, a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and a dedicated utility area. A 4 BHK residence is planned with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and four balconies.
Private Sky Decks and Low-Density Living
Two features set the project's planning apart. The first is the private sky deck. The residences are planned with sky-deck spaces that add a dedicated outdoor area at height, designed to improve views, privacy and open-air living.
The second is density. The development is planned as two signature towers with a limited number of residences. Fewer homes on a five-acre site typically mean quieter common areas and a stronger sense of privacy. It is marketed as an exclusive community for buyers who value space and discretion.
Design, Amenities and Services
The architecture is described as contemporary and inspired by Franck Muller's luxury design identity. Residents can expect a swimming pool, a gym, a clubhouse, landscaped gardens and a children's play area. Wellness facilities, private lounges and curated lifestyle spaces are also part of the plan, along with dedicated parking, round-the-clock security and power backup.
Project marketing also highlights a concierge-style service model, with hospitality-oriented services designed around convenience and personalised living. Final specifications and services will depend on what the developer confirms.
A Golf Course Road Address
The project sits in Sector 43 on Golf Course Road, an established luxury residential corridor. The area offers access to premium commercial districts, retail destinations, international schools, healthcare facilities and major transport networks. Approximate travel times from the project, as listed in the project information, include:
Golf Course Road Rapid Metro: about 5 to 10 minutes
HUDA City Centre: about 10 minutes
MG Road: 10 to 15 minutes
Cyber City and DLF Cyber Hub: 15 to 20 minutes
Medanta, The Medicity: 20 to 25 minutes
IGI Airport: 25 to 35 minutes
Pricing and What Buyers Should Verify
Prices are currently quoted at approximately ₹20 crore to ₹27 crore, depending on configuration. The project's promotional material describes the location as one of the fastest-growing luxury corridors in the city and points to long-term value appreciation. Buyers should treat this as the developer's positioning and not as a guarantee, since property values depend on market conditions and the final delivery of the project.
The RERA registration number is not officially confirmed in the project information available at the time of writing. Prospective buyers are advised to check the registration on the Haryana RERA portal and to confirm pricing, payment plans, inventory and possession timelines with M3M India before making any payment. Brochures, floor plans and site visits can be requested through Property Bouquet.
Comment from Property Bouquet
"[Spokesperson quote to be added. For example: Buyers at this level are looking for more than size. They want privacy, a recognised name and a location they can rely on. This project brings those three together on Golf Course Road.]"
Name, Designation, Property Bouquet
About M3M India
M3M India is a leading real estate developer in Delhi NCR, with a portfolio that spans luxury residential, commercial, retail and mixed-use projects. The company works with international architects, designers and luxury brands, and says its approach is built on innovation, transparency and timely delivery.
About Property Bouquet
Property Bouquet is a luxury real estate advisory platform, a brand of Amethyst Landbase, offering curated residential and investment properties across Gurugram and Delhi NCR.
Media Contact
Property Bouquet
Phone / WhatsApp: +91 90901 06101
Email:...
Website: propertybouquet/m3m-franck-muller-sector-43-gurgaon
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