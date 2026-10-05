Some Lamps Never Die: Remembering Muhammad Haroon Niazi

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Akhtar Gul

“Not all become visible in the form of flowers and blossoms;

Who knows what faces lie hidden beneath the dust.”

Some people do not come into this world merely to live; they come to share their own light with others. Wherever they go, they leave behind the fragrance of love. They make a place in people's hearts, bring sweetness to relationships, share in others' grief, and double the joy of happy moments.

And when such people leave this world, it is not merely a person who departs. An entire era, a relationship, a smile, a voice, and a whole feeling leave with them.

Muhammad Haroon Niazi was one such loving, kind-hearted, compassionate, sociable, and widely admired personality. The news of his passing has left his family, relatives, friends, acquaintances, students, and the educational and social circles of the southern districts in deep grief.

The heart still refuses to accept that the person who, only yesterday, would meet others with affection, speak with a smile, ask about their well-being, and share in their joys and sorrows, has today fallen silent forever.

Some personalities are perhaps not fully appreciated while they are present, but their absence is felt most deeply after they are gone. Their absence is then felt everywhere-in gatherings, conversations, memories, and in the eyes of those whose relationships with them were built on love and sincerity.

“Thousands of years the narcissus weeps over its blindness;

Only with great difficulty is a visionary born in the garden.”

Early Life and Family Background:

Muhammad Haroon Niazi was born in 1960 in the well-known village of Togh Sarai in Hangu, into a respectable, honourable, educated family with strong intellectual and traditional values. His father was Haji Dalbagh Khan Niazi. His maternal grandfather was Captain Masood Gul, while his maternal uncle was General Shireen Dil Niazi.

He was therefore raised in a family where discipline, intellectual curiosity, dignity, service, and humanity were deeply rooted in everyday life.

“Those elders who earned distinction were unmatched in courage;

It is through their legacy that these qualities have become part of him.”

Education and Professional Life:

Muhammad Haroon Niazi's educational journey took him through different cities. Because of his father's and other family members' professional commitments, he had the opportunity to live and study in cities including Kohat, Hangu, Peshawar, and Multan. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA).

He began his professional career in the banking sector. In 1980, he joined Habib Bank Limited (HBL), where he served for nearly 20 years with dedication, integrity, honesty, and professional competence. During this period, he established a respected position in the banking sector through his abilities, sense of responsibility, and commitment to excellence.

However, perhaps destiny had a greater role reserved for him.

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Making Education His Life's Mission:

In 2001, when his elder brother fell ill, Muhammad Haroon Niazi stepped forward and took full responsibility for the administrative and educational affairs of DILS Academy Pakistan.

This was the turning point when education ceased to be merely a profession or an institutional responsibility for him. It became his purpose in life and a sacred mission.

He was appointed Managing Director of DILS Academy Pakistan and continued to serve in this position until his death, dedicating nearly 25 years to it with sincerity, commitment, and tireless effort.

He devoted the best and most valuable years of his life to the promotion of education, the improvement of educational institutions, and the intellectual and moral development of the younger generation.

For him, a school was not merely a building. It was a place where the future was shaped, where children did not simply read books but learned the principles of life. Perhaps this was why he took an extraordinary interest in the education, upbringing, and future of children.

He was particularly concerned about children from communities where opportunities for quality education were limited. Providing poor and middle-class children with access to education was among his greatest dreams.

He knew that the strongest path to changing the destiny of a community was education, because an educated child does not merely transform his or her own life; they have the potential to transform the future of an entire family and society.

“Wherever it goes, it will spread light;

A lamp has no home of its own.”

A Strong Voice for Private Educational Institutions:

His services in the field of education were not limited to his own institutions. He also served as the Provincial Senior Vice President (Southern Districts) of the Private Education Network.

Through this platform, he raised a strong and effective voice at every relevant forum for the problems faced by private educational institutions in the southern districts, their development, the welfare of teachers and students, and the legitimate rights of educational institutions.

He did not view the difficulties faced by educational institutions merely as administrative issues; rather, he connected them with the future of society. His conversations reflected reason, experience, substance, and warmth. This was why his views were heard with attention and respect in educational and government circles.

Public Service Beyond Politics:

Another important aspect of Muhammad Haroon Niazi's life was connected with social and public activities. His political journey began with the National Awami Party, the continuation of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Bacha Khan's Khudai Khidmatgar movement, now represented by the Awami National Party (ANP).

Later, during 2001–02, when his elder brother entered electoral politics, he joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (Sherpao Group) due to family and political circumstances.

Although he eventually withdrew from direct and active electoral politics, his relationship with public service and the people never came to an end.

In family and social affairs, he always played the role of a strong pillar of support. His wisdom, extensive social connections, ability to bring people together, and understanding of circumstances distinguished him from others.

He always used his relationships and resources for the development of his ancestral village of Togh Sarai and Hangu, resolving public issues, improving the condition of hospitals and schools, and helping provide basic facilities. For him, public service was not merely a slogan; he regarded it as a social responsibility.

A Man Who Found a Place in People's Hearts:

Yet the most beautiful aspect of Muhammad Haroon Niazi's personality was neither his position, political affiliation, nor administrative abilities. His true identity was his humanity.

He was, above all, an exceptionally loving, cheerful, sociable, well-mannered, and compassionate person. There was warmth in his smile, courtesy in his conversation, and a sweetness in his tone that made others feel at ease.

His treatment of children was particularly affectionate and caring. He did not see children merely as children; he saw them as the future of society. He listened to them, encouraged them, celebrated their achievements, and prayed for their future.

Whether young or old, teacher or student, friend or casual acquaintance, everyone felt respect and warmth in his presence.

Whenever he met someone, it felt as though he had known them for years. Asking about their well-being, inquiring about their families and children, listening to someone's difficulties, and genuinely sharing in another person's happiness were all part of his nature.

He was one of those rare people who remembered others. And perhaps that is why people could never forget him either.

Wherever He Went, He Brought the Gathering to Life:

There was a unique sense of life in Muhammad Haroon Niazi's presence. Wherever he went, silence never lasted for long. His conversation, cheerful nature, wit, and affectionate manner brought a special warmth and liveliness to every gathering.

When he sat among people, he did not merely talk about himself. He gave others an opportunity to speak, listened to everyone, and made each person feel valued. Perhaps his greatest quality was that he never made anyone feel inferior.

No matter how ordinary a person might have been, anyone who sat with him would eventually feel that they were being heard, valued, and considered important. It was this quality that enabled him to make a place in people's hearts. Muhammad Haroon Niazi was truly loved by all.

“They leave your city and go away,

Do you know how dark it will become?”

Service to Humanity: A Quiet but Illuminating Path

The spirit of humanity and service to others remained prominent throughout his life. He considered helping those in need, easing someone's difficulties, and sharing in another person's grief to be a human responsibility.

He never turned kindness into a means of seeking recognition. There were many things he may never have spoken about himself, but the people whose lives became easier because of his support, advice, or encouragement could never forget his kindness.

That is the true essence of service: to be of benefit to someone without expecting anything in return.

He did not merely provide people with support; he also gave many of them the courage and confidence to move forward in life.

The Light of His Lamp Will Continue to Shine:

Following Muhammad Haroon Niazi's passing, the younger generation of his family is determined to carry forward his great educational and social mission. His nephew, Salman Masood Niazi, is now serving as the Managing Director of DILS Academy Pakistan.

This is not merely an administrative transition; it is the passing on of a bright mission to which Muhammad Haroon Niazi devoted the best and most valuable years of his life.

A person may leave this world, but if they have built institutions, shaped generations, won hearts, and made life easier for others, their journey does not end there. The impact of their life continues to move forward.

“This concern, this wisdom, this talent, this dignity-

Who will now teach us the ways of love?”

His Final Journey:

On 27 August 2026, Muhammad Haroon Niazi departed from this mortal world and embarked upon his journey to the hereafter. This date will remain a profound loss for his loved ones, friends, students, and the educational and social circles that knew him-a loss that even time may never be able to erase.

A compassionate human being, a sincere friend, a champion of education, a socially conscious person with a heart full of empathy, and a man of noble character has left us. Yet some people do not truly disappear even after death.

They live on through their good deeds, in memories, in the institutions they nurtured, in the children whose futures they worked to improve, and in the hearts of those to whom they gave love. Muhammad Haroon Niazi was one of those people.

Today, when we remember him, it feels as though a beautiful chapter of the book of life has suddenly come to an end. A voice filled with warmth has fallen silent, a smile filled with love has been taken from us, and a personality whose very presence gave courage to so many has departed.

“The pain of separation he left us with will last a lifetime;

His quality was such that he could never be forgotten.”

Today, in his memory, the heart says involuntarily:

“Another lamp has been extinguished, and the darkness has grown;

I had thought that the sun would now be made to rise.”

But the truth is that when a lamp goes out, its light does not necessarily disappear. Some lamps leave behind such a lasting radiance that they continue to illuminate the paths even after they are gone.

Muhammad Haroon Niazi, too, lit a lamp of education, love, dignity, humanity, and service to others. Insha'Allah, that flame will continue to burn even after him.

The institutions he established, the children he nurtured, his students, friends, those who loved him, and all those whose joys and sorrows he shared are living testimony to the light of his life.

He is gone, but his love remains.

He has fallen silent, but his words remain.

He has departed from us, but his memories remain.

And above all, the light he shared in the lives of others remains.

May Allah Almighty grant complete forgiveness to the late Muhammad Haroon Niazi, elevate his ranks, fill his grave with light, accept all his educational, social, and humanitarian services as Sadaqah Jariyah, make his good deeds a lasting provision for the Hereafter, and grant patience and strength to his family, relatives, friends, students, and all those who knew and loved him.

Alameen.

Ameen, Ya Rabb