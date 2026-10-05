Russian Banderol Strikes In Mykolaiv Leave Warehouses And Vehicles Damaged, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the regional administration chief, the injured man is 58 years old. He received medical assistance at the scene and will continue treatment as an outpatient.

During the past day, Russian forces also attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-type attack drones. No damage or casualties were reported.

Russians carry out 45 attacks on Sumy region in one day, leaving one killed, several injured

Yesterday afternoon, the invaders also used FPV drones to attack the region, targeting the Halytsynivska and Kutsurubska communities in Mykolaiv district. No one was injured.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 4 Russian forces shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region with artillery, injuring a 76-year-old woman.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine