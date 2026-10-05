Lao National Assembly Elects Saleumxay Kommasith As Prime Minister
VIENTIANE, Oct 5 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The second ordinary session of the Lao National Assembly's (NA) 10th legislature elected Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith as prime minister on Monday, Xinhua reported.
The session also elected Sonexay Siphandone, former prime minister, as President of the Lao NA, succeeding Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who passed away in August.
--NNN-XINHUA
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