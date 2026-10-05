AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For September And The Third Quarter Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In September 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 405,069 passengers, representing a 4.5% increase compared to September 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 10.0% to 23,386 units, while the number of passenger vehicles increased by 0.1% to 56,010 units compared to the same period a year ago. In the third quarter of the year (July–September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,816,174 passengers, representing a 2.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025. The number of transported cargo units increased by 7.8% to 64,980 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 1.1% to 249,100 units compared to the same period a year ago. AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle volumes for September 2026 and the third quarter of the year were as follows:

Sept 2026 Sept 2025 Change Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change Passengers 405,069 387,482 4.5% 1,816,174 1,766,335 2.8% Estonia - Finland 281,012 261,530 7.4% 1,183,760 1,166,278 1.5% Finland - Sweden 92,464 88,933 4.0% 458,650 435,770 5.3% Estonia - Sweden 31,593 37,019 -14.7% 173,764 164,287 5.8% Cargo Units 23,386 21,269 10.0% 64,980 60,306 7.8% Estonia - Finland 18,350 15,338 19.6% 51,467 44,388 15.9% Finland - Sweden 3,578 2,882 24.1% 9,510 7,891 20.5% Estonia - Sweden 1,458 3,049 -52.2% 4,003 8,027 -50.1% Passenger Vehicles 56,010 55,973 0.1% 249,100 251,751 -1.1% Estonia - Finland 48,945 48,947 0.0% 203,274 208,228 -2.4% Finland - Sweden 5,346 4,817 11.0% 32,512 30,107 8.0% Estonia - Sweden 1,719 2,209 -22.2% 13,314 13,416 -0.8%





ESTONIA – FINLAND

The third quarter results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The third quarter results for the Finland-Sweden routes reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess). The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate the Turku-Stockholm route for two days in September due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The third quarter results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the cruise ferries Baltic Queen and Romantika on the Tallinn-Stockholm route, with Romantika operating on the route in July and for three days in August.

A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden routes were operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen on the Tallinn-Stockholm route and Superfast IX on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route. Following the commencement of the charter agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX on 1 May 2026, operations on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route have been ceased.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail ...

Phone: +372 5615 7170

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