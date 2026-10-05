AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For September And The Third Quarter Of 2026
|Sept 2026
|Sept 2025
|Change
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Change
|Passengers
|405,069
|387,482
|4.5%
|1,816,174
|1,766,335
|2.8%
|Estonia - Finland
|281,012
|261,530
|7.4%
|1,183,760
|1,166,278
|1.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|92,464
|88,933
|4.0%
|458,650
|435,770
|5.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|31,593
|37,019
|-14.7%
|173,764
|164,287
|5.8%
|Cargo Units
|23,386
|21,269
|10.0%
|64,980
|60,306
|7.8%
|Estonia - Finland
|18,350
|15,338
|19.6%
|51,467
|44,388
|15.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,578
|2,882
|24.1%
|9,510
|7,891
|20.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,458
|3,049
|-52.2%
|4,003
|8,027
|-50.1%
|Passenger Vehicles
|56,010
|55,973
|0.1%
|249,100
|251,751
|-1.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|48,945
|48,947
|0.0%
|203,274
|208,228
|-2.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|5,346
|4,817
|11.0%
|32,512
|30,107
|8.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,719
|2,209
|-22.2%
|13,314
|13,416
|-0.8%
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The third quarter results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The third quarter results for the Finland-Sweden routes reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess). The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate the Turku-Stockholm route for two days in September due to scheduled maintenance works.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The third quarter results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the cruise ferries Baltic Queen and Romantika on the Tallinn-Stockholm route, with Romantika operating on the route in July and for three days in August.
A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden routes were operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen on the Tallinn-Stockholm route and Superfast IX on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route. Following the commencement of the charter agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX on 1 May 2026, operations on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route have been ceased.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...
Phone: +372 5615 7170
Attachment
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2026 09 ENG Q3_Statistics
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