King To King Brings A Street Leader Face To Face With A Life-Changing Choice

KING TO KING: STREET KING MEETS KING OF GLORY by Lafayette Harris

Lafayette Harris presents a faith-centered story of redemption, forgiveness, and new beginnings as a feared gang leader discovers a greater purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Lafayette Harris explores the possibility of profound personal transformation in KING TO KING: STREET KING MEETS KING OF GLORY, a faith-centered story about a notorious gang leader whose life is defined by violence, reputation, and power until an unexpected encounter challenges everything he believes.

While traveling to confront a rival, the central character crosses paths with a group of street preachers. What happens next redirects his journey and begins a struggle between the identity he has built and the new life opening before him.

At the heart of KING TO KING: STREET KING MEETS KING OF GLORY is the contrast between two ideas of strength. The protagonist has learned to survive through fear, control, and the respect his reputation commands on the streets. His encounter with faith introduces a different understanding of power, one rooted in redemption, forgiveness, accountability, and purpose.

As he begins questioning the choices that shaped his past, he must determine whether he can truly leave violence behind and accept a future that demands an entirely different kind of courage.

Harris builds the story around a turning point that does not erase the consequences of what came before. Transformation requires the protagonist to confront his history and accept responsibility for decisions that affected both himself and others. KING TO KING: STREET KING MEETS KING OF GLORY presents faith not simply as a moment of realization, but as the beginning of a demanding new path. The character must demonstrate through his choices that change is possible while navigating the difficult distance between the person he once was and the person he hopes to become.

The book is written for readers drawn to Christian fiction, redemption stories, and narratives about second chances. Its themes of forgiveness and renewal speak to questions that extend beyond its street setting: whether a person's past must determine the future, what genuine strength looks like, and how someone begins again after making destructive choices.

Through its Christian perspective, KING TO KING: STREET KING MEETS KING OF GLORY emphasizes the belief that God's grace can reach people regardless of how far their lives have moved from faith.

Lafayette Harris uses a dramatic story of confrontation and conversion to explore hope, responsibility, and the possibility of a new beginning. In KING TO KING: STREET KING MEETS KING OF GLORY, the journey from feared street leader toward a life shaped by faith becomes a larger reflection on identity and redemption.

By contrasting worldly power with spiritual transformation, Harris offers a story for readers who believe that even deeply established patterns can change and that a person's most difficult chapter does not have to become the final one.

For more information about the book and its author, please visit: angelicbookstore

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Lafayette Harris

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King to King Brings a Street Leader Face to Face With a Life-Changing Choice News Provided By BrightKey PR October 05, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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