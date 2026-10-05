Shilpa Shetty Doles Out Monday Motivation, Shows Off Her Focus And Coordination With Ball Exercises

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty kicked off the week with her latest fitness routine. She shared a glimpse of herself performing ball exercises while highlighting their benefits for both the body and mind.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Hungama 2' actress shared a video of herself working with a ball and encouraged her followers to get their“brain in the game” as part of her Monday motivation. Along with the workout, the actress listed several benefits of ball exercises, including improved focus, attention and mental clarity. Shilpa also pointed out that such movements can help enhance coordination by making the brain and body work together.

She highlighted that exercises involving cross-body movements and coordination can support attention, working memory and cognitive flexibility.

Sharing her video, the 'Dhadkan' actress wrote,“Another Monday, another reason to get your brain in the game. Benefits of Ball Exercises:- Activates different areas of the brain, including the right and left hemispheres, memory pathways and motor circuits.- ⁠Improves focus, attention and mental clarity while helping reduce brain fog.-.”

⁠”Enhances coordination by making the brain and body work together.- ⁠Increases blood flow and supports stronger neural connections through movement and coordination.- ⁠Cross-body and brain-gym exercises can help improve attention, working memory and cognitive flexibility.- ⁠Strengthens motor control, coordination and overall body awareness. - ⁠Makes fitness a combination of physical movement and cognitive training. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

The video shows Shilpa dressed in sporty athleisure as she performs a series of exercises using balls.

Interestingly, every Monday, Shilpa Shetty shares a dose of fitness motivation with her followers, encouraging them to begin the week on an active and healthy note.

Work-wise, Shilpa Shetty was most recently seen in the Kannada film 'KD: The Devil' and the web series 'Indian Police Force.'