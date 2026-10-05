Even AR Rahman Wasn't Spared By Bengaluru Traffic! Viral Videos After Concert (WATCH)

Bengaluru's notorious traffic delivered a memorable post-concert moment for music maestro AR Rahman, who was spotted sitting in his car as vehicles crawled through the city after his performance on October 3. Fans who recognised the Oscar-winning composer captured videos of the unexpected encounter and shared them online, prompting amused reactions about the city's famously congested roads.

AR Rahman Gets Stuck in Bengaluru Traffic

Rahman was in Bengaluru for his The Wonderment Tour on October 3. After entertaining fans at the concert, he found himself facing another familiar Bengaluru experience - slow-moving traffic. A video shared on Instagram by Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Ashwini showed Rahman travelling through the congested roads after the show.

As people in nearby vehicles spotted him, Rahman appeared relaxed and smiled and waved through his car window. Despite security accompanying him, the composer seemed to have little choice but to patiently wait as traffic moved slowly around him.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by All Things Ashwini (@ashwini_roja)

The sight quickly turned an ordinary traffic jam into an unusual fan moment, with commuters getting the chance to see the celebrated musician up close.

Fans Share Videos, Social Media Reacts

Another Bengaluru resident, Manoj Kumar, also spotted Rahman in traffic and shared a video of the moment online. In the clip, Rahman can be seen seated in the back of a car, while another vehicle believed to be carrying his security personnel was nearby.

The videos amused social media users, many of whom pointed out that Bengaluru's traffic appears to make no distinction between celebrities and everyday commuters. One user summed up the situation with the comment:“Bengaluru traffic spares no one.”

The encounter also sparked reactions highlighting the irony of an internationally celebrated musician being caught in the same traffic snarls experienced by thousands of Bengaluru residents every day.

After the Concert, Bengaluru Had One More Surprise

Rahman's post-concert traffic experience quickly became an entertaining moment for fans. Rather than appearing frustrated, he was seen acknowledging people around him and waving back at those who recognised him.

The incident offered a humorous reminder of Bengaluru's traffic reputation. Even after performing for a packed audience, Rahman could not escape the city's slow-moving roads.

For fans who spotted him, however, the traffic jam became an unexpected opportunity to see the music icon outside the concert setting.