United States B2B Payments Market Size,Share & Growth Graph By 2034

The United States B2B payments market size was valued at USD 5.92 trillion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.40 trillion in 2026 to USD 11.93 trillion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

Business-to-business (B2B) payment promotes safer transactions for merchants requiring recurring, periodic transactions and offers a variety of tasks to end users, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, and acquisition departments. It may involve a one-time or recurring transaction based on the buyer and seller's contractual arrangement. Business-to-business (B2B) payments are more complex than business-to-consumer (B2C) payments because B2B payment processing takes longer to approve and settle the transaction.

Increasing digitalization and automation in the B2B payment system have increased its demand among business owners for networking and connecting with various suppliers, distributors, and retailers worldwide. In addition, the expansion of global trade and the increase in cross-border transactions involving many suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses are the primary forces propelling the global market. However, a rise in commercial payment fraud and the closure of some companies due to the COVID-19 epidemic is expected to hinder market growth. On the contrary, developments in transparency across B2B payments and a rise in partnerships between B2B payment operators and FinTech titans are projected to offer attractive growth prospects for the market.

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report,

Request-to-Pay for Corporate Transactions

The B2B Payments Market analysis shows that request-to-pay is becoming more relevant as businesses seek faster invoice collection and more controlled payment interactions with customers. The transition toward structured payment requests allows buyers to receive an invoice-linked payment message and choose how and when to settle, with 2025 AFP data showing that 28% of organizations were already using faster payments for B2B transactions. This shift streamlines collections and supports the market share of B2B payment platforms offering request-to-pay capabilities.

Embedded Working-Capital Financing at Checkout

The B2B Payments Market analysis shows that embedded working-capital financing is becoming more relevant as businesses seek credit directly within purchasing and payment workflows. The transition toward financing at the point of transaction allows buyers to access payment terms or short-term credit without leaving the B2B platform, with Visa and Transcard launching an embedded working-capital solution in November 2025 for freight and logistics users on WebCargo by Freightos. This shift connects payment processing with business financing and supports the market share of B2B payment platforms offering embedded working-capital solutions.

Adoption of ISO 20022 Payment Messaging and Integration of Payment Platforms with Accounting Software Drive Market

Adoption of ISO 20022 payment messaging provides businesses and financial institutions with a standardized format for richer and more structured payment information data improves transaction processing, reconciliation, compliance checks, and communication between banks and corporate payment systems.U.S. businesses therefore seek payment platforms that can support ISO 20022-compatible transactions and structured payment data example, Fedwire Funds Service migrated to ISO 20022 messaging in July 2025, supporting richer payment information across participating financial institutions use of standardized messaging supports procurement of compatible B2B payment platforms and related integration services.

Integration between payment platforms and accounting software connects invoices, payment records, transaction data, and financial accounts within a coordinated workflow data transfer reduces manual reconciliation work and helps businesses maintain more accurate financial records.U.S. companies therefore seek payment solutions that connect smoothly with accounting systems used for accounts payable and receivable operations example, a business can connect a payment platform with QuickBooks to synchronize supplier payments and transaction records with its accounting workflow financial-system connectivity supports adoption of integrated B2B payment solutions among U.S. businesses.

Complex Integration with Accounting and ERP Systems and Limited Standardization Across B2B Payment Methods Restrain Market Expansion

Complex integration with accounting and ERP systems can create difficulties in synchronizing invoices, payment records, vendor data, and reconciliation workflows software architectures and data formats can require additional technical resources, testing, and customization during implementation integration requirements can increase deployment costs and delay adoption of digital B2B payment solutions.

Limited standardization across B2B payment methods creates differences in transaction formats, processing rules, settlement procedures, and data requirements payment practices can make interoperability more difficult for businesses operating across banks, payment platforms, and suppliers compatibility constraints can reduce payment efficiency and slow the adoption of unified B2B payment solutions.

AI-Powered Payment Fraud Detection and Prevention and Commercial Card and Spend Management Platforms Offers Growth Opportunities

Banks, payment processors, and large enterprises benefit from AI-based tools that identify unusual transaction patterns and reduce payment fraud losses. Fraud monitoring subscriptions, transaction-based pricing, and enterprise security services create recurring revenue opportunities for technology providers. Companies such as FIS and Visa offer AI-driven fraud detection and payment security solutions.

Large enterprises, mid-sized businesses, and procurement teams benefit from commercial cards that provide centralized control over employee and supplier spending. Card transaction fees, platform subscriptions, and premium expense-management services create additional revenue streams for payment providers. Companies such as Ramp and Brex operate in corporate card and spend management, supporting United States B2B Payments Market growth.

Persistent Reliance on Paper Checks and Slow Adoption of Straight-Through Processing Hinders Growth

Nearly 90% of U.S. businesses still use checks for at least some B2B payments, requiring manual handling alongside electronic payment systems slows migration toward automated payment workflows and reduces the pace at which providers can shift customers to fully digital solutions.

Multiple parties-including buyers, suppliers, banks, accounting platforms, and payment providers-must coordinate data and workflows for end-to-end automation. A real-life example is the continued use of checks by almost 90% of U.S. businesses, showing that incomplete automation remains a practical barrier to broader B2B payment modernization.

Domestic payments cover business-to-business transactions between companies operating within the United States and support routine supplier, vendor, payroll, and commercial settlements payments support transactions between U.S. businesses and international counterparties, including supplier payments, trade transactions, and other international business settlements.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

Traditional payment modes rely on established methods and banking processes for settling business transactions, including paper-based and bank-mediated payment workflows payment modes enable businesses to initiate, process, and track B2B transactions electronically through banking platforms, payment networks, and specialized payment solutions.

ACH payments enable businesses to transfer funds electronically between bank accounts and are commonly used for recurring payments, supplier settlements, and other account-to-account transactions payments support direct bank-to-bank transfers and are suited to transactions where businesses require rapid settlement and established banking infrastructure. Cheques provide a paper-based payment method that businesses can use for supplier invoices, commercial obligations, and other account settlements payments provide direct settlement for certain business transactions, particularly where immediate payment or physical transactions are preferred. Demand drafts provide a bank-supported payment instrument that allows businesses to make specified payments without relying on conventional cheque processing. Credit cards allow businesses to pay suppliers and service providers electronically while supporting expense management, transaction tracking, and payment flexibility.

Manufacturing companies use B2B payment solutions to manage supplier payments, procurement transactions, equipment purchases, and other commercial settlements across supply chains. IT and telecom companies use B2B payments for software services, technology procurement, vendor settlements, subscriptions, and other business transactions. Metals and mining companies use B2B payment systems for supplier settlements, equipment procurement, raw-material transactions, logistics, and other commercial activities and utility companies use B2B payments for supplier transactions, infrastructure purchases, service contracts, operational expenses, and other business settlements, financial institutions, and insurance companies use B2B payment infrastructure to manage commercial transactions, institutional settlements, vendor payments, and other financial obligations.

Large enterprises use B2B payment solutions to manage high transaction volumes, multiple suppliers, complex approval workflows, treasury requirements, and integration with enterprise financial systems. Medium-sized enterprises use B2B payment platforms to streamline supplier payments, manage cash flow, automate transaction processes, and improve financial administration. Small enterprises use B2B payment solutions to simplify vendor payments, invoicing, transaction tracking, and routine business settlements with limited financial resources.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

The United States B2B Payments Market accounted for the largest country share of 9% in 2025. The market is supported by the continued shift toward electronic business payments, with ACH B2B payments increasing from 3.6 billion in 2015 to 8.7 billion in 2024, while check usage declined substantially.

U.S. businesses processed 8.1 billion B2B payments through the ACH Network in 2025, up 9.9% from 2024, according to Nacha, indicating continued migration toward electronic business payments Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City found that U.S. B2B ACH payment volume increased from 3.6 billion in 2015 to 8.7 billion in 2024, while check-based B2B payments declined from 4.6 billion to 2.7 billion, showing the continued shift toward electronic payment methods.

The United States B2B Payments Market is highly fragmented, with the market ecosystem comprising banks, payment processors, card networks, fintech companies, payment gateways, accounts-payable automation providers, commercial card platforms, and specialized B2B payment solution providers leading players in the United States B2B Payments Market include American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Mastercard, Payoneer Inc., and PayPal Holdings, Inc.; American Express reported USD 72.23 billion in 2025 revenue, Bank of America generated USD 113.1 billion in 2025 revenue and moves trillions of dollars in payments for clients worldwide, Mastercard reported USD 32.79 billion in 2025 net revenue, Payoneer reported USD 1.05 billion in 2025 revenue with USD 87.5 billion in payment volume, and PayPal reported its global digital-payments operations across millions of merchants and consumers; however, a verified cumulative United States B2B Payments market share.

Established players compete mainly through transaction security, payment network scale, processing reliability, fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, cross-border capabilities, integration with enterprise systems, and broad customer relationships, while emerging and regional players compete through embedded payment solutions, faster onboarding, flexible pricing, automation, API-based platforms, specialized workflows, and tailored services for small and mid-sized businesses. The presence of traditional financial institutions alongside fintechs and specialized payment technology companies creates a diverse competitive environment across supplier payments, commercial cards, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cross-border transactions, and digital payment applications.

American Exp]ress Bank of America Corporation Capital One Mastercard Payoneer Inc. PayPal Holdings, Inc. Square, Inc. Stripe, TransferWise Ltd. Visa Inc

June 2026: Mastercard launched an AI-powered commercial payments platform in the United States, expanding virtual card capabilities, embedded finance services, and accounts payable automation for enterprise B2B transactions. May 2026: American Express completed the acquisition of Center, strengthening its corporate payments ecosystem by integrating expense management, corporate cards, and accounts payable automation into a unified B2B payments platform. September 2025: Visa partnered with Extend to expand virtual card capabilities for commercial customers in the United States, enabling businesses to securely issue, manage, and reconcile virtual cards for supplier payments and employee spending. May 2025: Corpay acquired Gringo, expanding its digital payment capabilities and strengthening its portfolio of B2B payment, fleet, and cross-border financial solutions for commercial customers.