Punjab Govt Corruption Case: Pratap Bajwa Welcomes HC Order On CBI Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Punjab Legislative Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa, on Monday welcomed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case of the letter written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the DGP of Punjab.

He said that those who "looted" the state must be "punished", irrespective of their standing.

This came as the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday ordered that the case of the letter written by the ED to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav be handed over to the CBI.

Taking to X, Bajwa said, "I welcome the Hon'ble High Court's decision and hope the CBI conducts a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation. Those who looted Punjab's exchequer must be booked and punished, irrespective of how powerful they are."

The CBI has also been ordered to submit its report within two months.

The ED had written three letters to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in which it was said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman and his associates Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder were involved in corruption and an FIR should be registered against them.

The agency has alleged that they were interfering in administrative transfers and postings as well as government tenders.

When the Punjab Police did not register a case in this matter, a PIL was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in which a demand was made to hand over the case to the CBI.

The PIL was filed by Advocate Nikhil Saraf.

In the petition, Saraf had said the Enforcement Directorate's letter levels several serious allegations against the officials linked to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office.

Saraf argued that the cases should be handed over to the CBI for a "fair and independent investigation", which is "free from the influence of the Punjab Police and Punjab Vigilance".

The petitioner also sought a detailed investigation into the money trail and strict action against those found guilty.