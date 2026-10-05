Azerbaijan, Sweden Discuss Cooperation On Green Transition And Innovation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Sweden have discussed cooperation in the areas of green transition and innovation during a meeting in Stockholm on Saturday.

According to the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, the agency's Deputy Director Fagan Abdurahmanov participated in the Swedish week of the "Impact Pioneers '26 EUROPE" program organized by the Swedish Institute in Stockholm.

Held from September 27 to October 3 under the theme "Entrepreneurship and Innovation for a Sustainable Future," the program brought together nearly 50 representatives of the public and private sectors, innovation community and civil society from 10 countries in Eastern Europe, the Baltic region and Sweden.

Azerbaijan was represented by seven participants from the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, Baku Metro CJSC, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Tamiz Shahar OJSC, SABAH, the Modern Information Society and Innovations Public Union, and Caucasian Research.

The program featured an exchange of experience in renewable energy, sustainable urban infrastructure, financing green innovations, public-private partnerships, innovative procurement, social impact measurement and the implementation of new solutions.

During the Swedish week, meetings were held at Norrsken House, KTH and KTH Innovation. At the Ecosystem Exchange event at Epicenter Stockholm, participants discussed potential areas of cooperation with representatives of Swedish government institutions, universities, innovation organizations and the private sector.

The program also included a study of Stockholm's sustainable urban development practices. Participants visited the Norra Djurgårdsstaden urban development project, the integrated energy, water and waste management system implemented in Hammarby Sjöstad, and the Sickla Wood City project based on the concept of low-carbon timber construction.

The Re Cities – International Forum at Stockholm's City Culture Center focused on sustainable and inclusive urban development, public transport, digital and innovative solutions, the role of cities as testing grounds for new technologies, and opportunities for international partnerships.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also met with Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Sweden Elnur Sultanov. The sides exchanged views on green transition and innovation initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan, opportunities to benefit from Swedish experience, and expanding cooperation between relevant institutions of the two countries.

Participation in the program contributed to studying international experience in renewable energy and green transition, establishing new cooperation ties, and assessing opportunities to apply advanced approaches in Azerbaijan.