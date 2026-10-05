Frankenstein, A Faithful Musical Film Adaptation Of Mary Shelley's Novel Streams On Prime Video And Other Platforms

Movie poster for Frankenstein

Marc Christopher as the Creature

Creature at the door

Frankenstein, the award winning film, a faithful adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel with a sweeping romantic score, written/composed by research scientist

- Hannah Brown (review)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frankenstein, the film adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel, based on Eric B. Sirota's long-running musical, is now available on Amazon Prime Video, (and other platforms).Faithful to Mary Shelley's novel, this film is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. Sirota's empathetic and articulate Creature is not a "new take" on Frankenstein; it is the story Mary Shelley wrote. The humanity at the heart of her novel that has often been lost, is reinstated in writer/composer/physicist Eric B. Sirota's musical adaptation.According to Sirota:“While Frankenstein is often used as a starting point leading to discussions of scientific ethics, and the possible dangers in technology that could be misused or“get out of control”; in my opinion this is NOT what Frankenstein is about. It is certainly not about being scared of Artificial Intelligence, GMO's, vaccines or the like. If you read the novel, you know that the Creature did not go out into the world and 'wreak havoc', as people often state. The Creature's victims were specifically and limited to those close to Victor."Victor Frankenstein's flaw that caused all the bad stuff to happen, was not his hubris, or 'playing god' or going against nature. Humankind has been doing that from the start. We stole fire from the gods. We cure diseases. Cross the oceans. From the day we were 'banished from Eden', the quest to eternal life had been part of human nature. Victor's biggest crime was abandoning his child. So, it is less about 'bad science' and more about bad parenting."Victor's big flaw as a scientist, however, is often overlooked. The flaw was his lack of collaboration, peer review and mentorship. He did this work without the advice of his professors, got feedback from no-one, and had no collaborators. So, Igor, is a character which does not exist in Mary Shelley's story and CANNOT exist, since Frankenstein's work in isolation is key to the story."People often say that Frankenstein created a“technology that got out of control.” No! No! No! Frankenstein's Creature was not a piece of technology, but rather a living being. And thus, the musical I wrote is about the human need for love and companionship."The goal of a scientist, is to understand nature. One can go beyond that and use that knowledge to control nature. This is a lofty goal if it is used for good: to cure diseases, feed people, make life better. While technological applications of science are often done by others, a scientist should nevertheless be aware of what can happen with that knowledge, but understanding that all knowledge can be used for good and bad, and humankind will eventually attain that knowledge. Therefore, avoiding attaining knowledge is not an option. We want it to be used for good."This thought-provoking adaptation with passionate melodies and a "Phantom-like" award-winning score, first appeared onstage Off-Broadway in NYC in 2017, and ran for 3 years until the pandemic. Then re-conceived for screen and directed by Joe LoBianco, it has gone on to win numerous film festival awards, including many for Best Original Score!Reviews said: "... a musical love letter true to its source material"; "Sirota...imbues his show with the serious philosophical underpinnings of Shelley's original”; "Frankenstein is alive!... Immerse yourself in the haunting melodies and powerful score of this romantic musical adaptation... it is a success of a show that should be considered something great in the realm of musical theater."Eric B. Sirota ( ) is a composer/playwright, having written five full-length musicals. He is also a highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. In addition to Frankenstein, his musical "Your Name on My Lips", an original love story, had two productions at the Theater for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. In 2019, he was the recipient of a grant to attend an artists residency where he wrote "A Good Day " (music, memory, an old flame, and Alzheimer's), inspired by his father's struggle with Alzheimer's and the power of music to rekindle memory and awaken the mind, and won BroadwayWorld's regional Best New Play or Musical award. Eric is a soft condensed matter physicist and his recent publication about viscosity is likely the first scientific journal article to feature an original song, (which is in the "Supporting Information" and can be played without a subscription).Eric is married to the Cara London, an artist.Written and composed by Eric B. Sirota, Frankenstein was independently produced by John Lant, Tamra Pica, Eric B. Sirota, Cara London, Joe LoBianco, Tom DiOrio and Maarten Cornelis, with Write Act, Tin Mirror, Gatehouse Entertainment and Day of Wrath Musicals. Distributed by Avail Films. The cast is Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature) and Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), with Jay Lucas Chacon, Ren King, Tim Bacskai, Daryl Glenn, Lauren Coccaro, Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado and Rebecca Ponticello. Orchestrations by Kent Jeong-Eun Kim and Kim Jinhyoung.In addition to Prime Video, Frankenstein is also available on Fawesome, Filmzie and Vimeo.Prime Video:Fawesome (free with ads):Filmzie (free with ads): (free with ads)Vimeo via StreamingMusicals ($2):The soundtrack album of the songs has been released under the name "Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical)” and is available on most music streaming services including Spotify, YouTube, Amazon and Apple Music.Spotify:YouTube:Apple Music:Amazon:For further information, please visit

Eric B Sirota

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Frankenstein, a faithful musical film adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel streams on Prime Video and other platforms News Provided By Frankenstein (movie musical) October 05, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Science



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