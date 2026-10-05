Altivera Medical Bolsters Leadership Team With Industry Veteran

Brian Brinson, EVP Sales Altivera Medical

Army veteran Brian Brinson Joins Altivera Medical as EVP Sales, bringing pain management and orthopedic sales experience from J&J, Abbott, and Onkos Surgical

- Brian Brinson, EVP SalesDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Altivera Medical Holdings LLC, a MedTech company focused on non-invasive technologies for pain management, rehabilitation and recovery, today announced the appointment of Brian Brinson to the company as Executive Vice President of Sales.Brinson brings a career built on leadership and performance in high-stakes environments. He began his career as an officer in the U.S. Army before moving into medical device sales, where he went on to hold sales leadership roles at DePuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson company, and Abbott, where he led the neuromodulation business focused on pain management. Most recently, he led commercial efforts at Onkos Surgical, a leader in surgical oncology and complex orthopedic solutions. That combination of pain management and orthopedic sales leadership mirrors two of Altivera's core strategic priorities, which is a key reason Brinson was the right fit for this role.In his new role, Brian will lead Altivera's national sales organization, driving strategy and execution as the company scales its footprint in orthopedic and post-surgical recovery, rehabilitation, and pain management technologies. His firsthand experience across both categories, gained at Abbott and Onkos Surgical, positions him to lead growth across Altivera's full portfolio."Brian combines disciplined military leadership with proven sales expertise across both orthopedics and pain management, exactly the combination Altivera needs as we grow our post-surgical recovery and pain relief business," said Steven Dyson, CEO of Altivera Medical. "He has spent his career building high-performing teams inside some of the most respected names in MedTech, and he knows what it takes to lead with discipline and purpose. Brian is the leader we need as we scale our sales organization and accelerate Altivera's next chapter of growth."I've spent my career around teams that are mission-driven, first in the Army and then across some of the best organizations in orthopedics and pain management," said Brinson. "What drew me to Altivera was the results I've seen firsthand with NexWave and the impact it has on patients' recovery. I'm excited to build a sales organization centered on real outcomes for patients and the providers who care for them, and to help lead this team into its next chapter."Brinson's appointment comes as Altivera continues to expand its provider network, welcoming new prescribers while reengaging providers who have worked with the company's technologies in the past. Altivera is also extending the reach of its NMES and IFC therapies to serve more patients recovering from surgery and managing chronic painThe company remains committed to a sales approach grounded in regulatory compliance and clinical integrity, ensuring that expansion never comes at the expense of the standards providers and patients expect.###About Altivera MedicalAltivera Medical delivers innovative technologies to advance patient recovery, reducing pain, restoring function, and optimizing outcomes. Through clinically proven electrotherapy, monitoring, and rehabilitation technologies, Altivera supports patients, clinicians, and healthcare systems with dependable solutions designed to elevate performance and advance recovery. All products and services are provided by Zynex Medical Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Altivera Medical. For additional information, visit

Betsy Appleton

Altivera Medical

+1 502-536-4584

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Altivera Medical Bolsters Leadership Team with Industry Veteran News Provided By Altivera Medical October 05, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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