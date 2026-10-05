Arochukwu Featured In New Children's Global Adventure Series On Youtube

Donna Oti, PhD, Series Creator

Keisha and Alexis walking along the Demerara River going to their new home in Christian,

Keisha and Alexis at the edge of the Demerara River awaiting their first swimming lesson.

Keisha & Alexis: Grand Adventures launches with a Nigeria series exploring Lagos, Arochukwu, family, food, history and everyday culture.

- Donna Oti, PhD,ABA, NIGERIA, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nigeria takes center stage in the launch of Keisha & Alexis: Grand Adventures, a new animated children's YouTube series that uses travel, storytelling and the curiosity of two young sisters to introduce children to cultures, history and communities around the world.The channel launches with Nigeria Vacation, an adventure that follows eight-year-old Keisha and her seven-year-old sister Alexis as they travel to Nigeria and experience the country through the eyes of curious young visitors. Their journey begins with their arrival in Lagos before taking them to Arochukwu in Abia State, where the sisters discover that learning about a place means much more than seeing its landmarks.They explore the community, learn about Arochukwu's history, visit a local waterfall, go to the market, spend time in the family compound and learn to prepare food with Grandma. Along the way, ordinary family experiences become opportunities to introduce young viewers to Nigerian culture, traditions and history.The series is built around a simple idea: Explore. Learn. Discover. Make a Difference. Rather than presenting Nigeria only through familiar international narratives, Keisha & Alexis: Grand Adventures introduces young audiences to the country through family, community, history and everyday life.Arochukwu plays a particularly important role in the first series. Its history and cultural heritage give the sisters an opportunity to discover that the places people call home often contain stories extending far beyond what visitors initially see.For Nigerian children, the series offers an opportunity to see aspects of their own culture and communities represented in children's digital storytelling. For children elsewhere in Africa and around the world, it provides an accessible introduction to a Nigeria that is diverse, historically rich and grounded in the experiences of its people.At the center of every story are Keisha and Alexis. Keisha, the older sister, is adventurous and often eager to lead. Alexis brings her own curiosity, humor and unexpected observations. Their relationship gives the educational stories the energy and warmth of two sisters experiencing something new together.The creators believe children's media can play an important role in building cultural curiosity at an early age.“We want children to understand that learning about another culture begins with curiosity and respect,” said Donna Oti, PhD, creator of Keisha & Alexis: Grand Adventures.“Nigeria has extraordinary history, culture and traditions, but some of the most meaningful moments in the series are also the simplest-going to the market, spending time with family, cooking with Grandma and listening to the stories connected to a community.”The series is designed for children and families while also offering teachers and educators an engaging starting point for conversations about geography, history, culture and global citizenship.Nigeria Vacation is only the beginning. Future Keisha & Alexis adventures will take the sisters to other communities and countries, continuing the channel's mission of helping children discover the world through stories.Parents, educators and young explorers in Nigeria and around the world are invited to join the adventure by subscribing to Keisha & Alexis: Grand Adventures on YouTube.Watch and subscribe:Keisha & Alexis: Grand Adventures@KeishaandAlexisGrandAdventuresAbout Keisha & Alexis: Grand AdventuresKeisha & Alexis: Grand Adventures is an animated children's educational adventure series following sisters Keisha and Alexis as they explore cultures, history, communities and destinations around the world. Through storytelling, humor and discovery, the series encourages young viewers to Explore. Learn. Discover. Make a Difference.

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Arochukwu Featured in New Children's Global Adventure Series on YouTube News Provided By Communication and Culture, LLC October 05, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Social Media



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