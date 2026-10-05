AISOF, the AI Integrity and Secure Operations Frameworks, issued by Web Dance Pty. Ltd

AI governance frameworks for organizations, AI products and five high-risk sectors, with every outcome decided by independent assessors, never self-declared.

- Sam Samie, Founder and Director, Web Dance Pty. Ltd

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence governance frameworks built in Australia are now open to organizations and partner firms worldwide. AISOF®, the AI Integrity and Secure Operations Frameworks, developed and issued by Sydney-based Web Dance Pty. Ltd, assesses AI at three levels: how an entire organization governs AI, how a single named AI product behaves, and how AI products perform in five high-risk sectors. Every outcome is decided by an independent assessor, never self-declared.

Web Dance began building AISOF in 2023, well before most organizations had any formal way to govern the AI they were adopting. That early work now meets the moment. Governments from the European Union to Australia are shifting from voluntary AI principles to binding rules, and in July 2026 the Australian Government announced it will legislate Australian Standards for AI, with enabling legislation planned for early 2027. Research published by McKinsey in November 2025 found that 88 percent of organizations regularly use AI in at least one business function, yet very few can show independent evidence of how those systems are governed.

"We started building AISOF in 2023 because we could see exactly where this was heading. Every organization now says its AI is responsible. Almost none of them can prove it," said Sam Samie, Founder and Director of Web Dance Pty. Ltd and author of published works on AI ethics and governance. "A signed policy proves that a document exists. It does not prove that an AI system behaves. AISOF gives buyers, boards, insurers and regulators something they can actually verify."

AISOF-3300 assesses how a whole organization governs AI across its operations, with awards at Bronze, Silver and Gold, giving boards a clear maturity path.

AISOF-3100 assesses one named AI product, service, SaaS or AI system and rates it from one to five stars. The mark attaches only to the product assessed, so it cannot be stretched into a seal for everything a company sells.

Five sector frameworks cover named products where AI failure carries the highest stakes: AISOF-3350 automotive, AISOF-3360 healthcare, AISOF-3370 finance, AISOF-3380 defense systems and AISOF-3390 education. Each delivers a clear Certified or not Certified outcome and sits alongside sector regulation without replacing it.

Every AISOF requirement states exactly how conformance must be shown, through observed practice, measured operation or verifiable record. Assessment follows an AI product across its whole life, from intended use and human oversight to security, the AI supply chain, post-release monitoring and incident response. Outcomes are determined by Approved AISOF Assessors under scheme impartiality rules, and scoring methods are held as trade secrets of the scheme so they cannot be gamed.

"You cannot assess AI by looking at one layer," Samie said. "The model, the data behind it, the product it sits inside and the organization operating it all have to hold up. A failure at any one of those defeats controls at all the others."

AISOF requirements are written to apply in any country, giving multinational organizations one consistent framework across every market they serve. AISOF works alongside local laws and regulators rather than replacing them.

Through the Authorised AISOF Partner program, Web Dance is inviting cybersecurity and risk firms, IT consultancies and systems integrators, AI platform and SaaS providers, and sector specialists to deliver AISOF in the markets they already serve. Approved partners can run assessments with their own qualified assessors under scheme rules or draw on Approved AISOF Assessors, while Web Dance remains the issuer and registered trademark owner.

Web Dance also operates a software platform at com with AISOF-aligned AI courses, AI usage policy and incident response plan generators, and self-assessed AI model certification. Every credential carries a public identifier that anyone can verify. AISOF also publishes briefings on AI incidents, security events and regulation at aisof/news.

The full frameworks catalog is published at aisof. Organizations can request assessment packs at com/aisof. Firms interested in becoming Authorised AISOF Partners can apply at aisof/partners.

About Web Dance Pty. Ltd

Web Dance Pty. Ltd is an Australian technology company based in Sydney, New South Wales, registered with ASIC under ACN 666 082 079 and ABN 50 666 082 079. Web Dance is the owner of the AISOF trademark, registered with IP Australia, and the issuer of the scheme.

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What Is AISOF? AI Governance Frameworks Explained in 2 Minutes

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Australian-Built AISOF Takes Assessor-Verified AI Governance Global and Recruits Partners Worldwide News Provided By WEB DANCE PTY. LTD October 05, 2026, 05:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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