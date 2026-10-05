Pro Kpo AI Opens For Business To Automate Healthcare Scheduling And Reduce Administrative Costs

Less time managing schedules. More time leading care.

Massachusetts company helps care providers reduce manual coordination and give nursing home administrators and home care agency administrators more time to lead

- Joseph Tebandeke, CEO, Pro Kpo Ai, MA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pro Kpo AI today announced that it is open for business and welcoming home care agencies, skilled home health providers and long-term care operators seeking to automate schedule management. The company's AI systems are designed to reduce repetitive scheduling work, improve operational efficiency and help providers redirect spending and management time toward their organizations' priorities.For care providers, scheduling extends well beyond creating a roster. Absences, open shifts and last-minute changes can pull administrators away from staff support, client relationships and business development. Pro Kpo AI focuses on automating this ongoing coordination so teams spend less time chasing coverage and more time running their organizations.“We built Pro Kpo AI around a practical goal: give healthcare operators back the time and money consumed by manual scheduling,” said Joseph Tebandeke, Chief Executive Officer of Pro Kpo AI.“When routine coordination can run automatically, administrators gain more time to support their teams, serve families and grow their businesses.”The company offers Pro Kpo Complete for agencies seeking a unified platform, Pro Kpo Connect for agencies seeking scheduling automation alongside their existing EHR, and Pro Kpo LTC for nursing homes and long-term care organizations. Implementation and integration scope are determined for each customer.Pro Kpo LTC supports around-the-clock coverage workflows, with automation configured to facility rules and decision authority. Its Autopilot plan supports routine outreach and assignments within authorized limits, with exceptions directed to leadership. This approach can reduce dependence on dedicated manual scheduling while preserving management oversight.The financial opportunity can be substantial. In an illustrative scenario, replacing a fully avoidable $55,000 annual scheduler payroll and benefits expense with LTC Autopilot at $2,200 per month produces a $28,600 annual difference before implementation and other costs. After the listed $7,500 implementation fee, the first-year difference is $21,100. These are planning figures, not measured customer results; actual savings depend on costs genuinely avoided, retained oversight, integration expenses and the scope of automation.Pro Kpo AI is accepting requests for demonstrations and implementation discussions. Providers can explore the platform at and discuss how automation could fit their scheduling operations.About Pro Kpo AIPro Kpo AI is a Massachusetts-based healthcare technology business operated by Pro Kpo Inc. Its Complete, Connect and LTC offerings focus on helping care organizations automate work and improve operational efficiency.Media contact: Joseph Tebandeke, Chief Executive Officer... | 617-500-2787 ext. 1000 |

Joseph Tebandeke

Pro Kpo Ai

+1 617-500-2787

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pro Kpo AI Opens for Business to Automate Healthcare Scheduling and Reduce Administrative Costs News Provided By Pro Kpo Inc DBA Pro Kpo Ai October 05, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.