q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Share Buyback

q.beyond successfully completes public share buyback offer

05.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

q successfully completes public share buyback offer

q purchases 2,490,905 treasury shares, equivalent to around 10% of all shares in company

Share buyback offer with announced volume of around € 9.42 million fully exhausted Buyback reinforces accelerated AI transformation Cologne, 5 October 2026. q.beyond AG has successfully completed the public share buyback offer published on 28 August 2026, with a total of 4,878,907 shares having been validly tendered to the company by the expiry of the acceptance period. The offer, which involved repurchasing a total of up to 2,491,589 company shares, met with strong demand. Ultimately, the share buyback offer was significantly oversubscribed, as a result of which the declarations of acceptance were accounted for on a prorated basis in accordance with the provisions of the offer document. The allocation ratio amounts to 51.07%. q is repurchasing a total of 2,490,905 treasury shares, corresponding to around 10% of all shares in the company. Based on the offer price of € 3.78 per share, the total purchase price for the shares repurchased stands at around € 9.42 million. Thies Rixen, q.beyond's CEO, explains:“In light of our current valuation, purchasing treasury shares represented the best option for deploying our high volume of net liquidity. Our accelerated AI transformation is currently creating an ever-stronger basis for growing our profitability and opening up new prospects for our shares. I am therefore convinced that this investment will pay off for q.beyond and our shareholders.” Settlement, and thus payment of the purchase price to custodian banks, is expected to take place on 7 October 2026. Any shares that could not be accounted for in the allocation process will be transferred back to the original ISIN DE000A41YDG0.

About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we enhance our customers' business value. We do so by implementing sovereign IT solutions and drawing on our proprietary, certified AI data centres. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines sector expertise with technical excellence. Core focuses of our activities include public and private clouds, operating business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies, artificial intelligence, and IT security. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, Romania, India, and the USA.

Contact

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

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05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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