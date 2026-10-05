Delhi Police Bust Two Fake Job Placement Call Centres Near Shadipur Metro Station 11 Held

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted two fake job-placement call centres operating from Lal Ratan Building near Shadipur Metro Station in Ranjit Nagar and apprehended 11 operatives in separate raids.

According to police, the two operations were carried out by teams of Special Staff, Ranjit Nagar Police Station and Cyber Police Station, Central District. The accused targeted unemployed job seekers by obtaining their personal data from online job-search and recruitment platforms and using it to make targeted calls.

The fraudsters posed as recruiters and offered attractive employment opportunities to prospective candidates. They subsequently demanded registration and processing fees under different pretexts. Police said amounts of Rs 3,500, Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,200 were demanded from job seekers under different packages.

The first operation was conducted on October 3 after police received information about a suspected fake job-placement centre functioning in the area. Technical analysis and field verification indicated that a significant number of calls linked to the suspected recruitment activity were originating from the location.

A police team subsequently raided the premises and apprehended six persons, including four women and two men. During the search, police examined computer systems, calling applications and digital material allegedly being used to contact job seekers.

Police said the suspects were using job-seeker data and contact details to approach prospective candidates and offer them employment. After collecting registration fees, the callers allegedly continued communicating with the candidates for a few days, assuring them about the proposed employment and further formalities. Communication was then allegedly discontinued without providing the promised jobs.

In a separate operation, a joint team of Special Staff and Police Station Cyber, Central District, raided another suspected fake job-placement call centre in the same building based on specific intelligence. Five male operatives were allegedly found actively working from calling cubicles and were apprehended.

When questioned, the operatives failed to produce corporate authorisation letters, placement agreements or records establishing that candidates had actually been placed in jobs. Police also found“Xlite” VoIP calling software installed on computers, along with job-seeker data and other digital evidence.

The two raids resulted in the apprehension of 11 persons in total.

Those apprehended from the first centre have been identified as Arpit, 38; Sakina, 29; Karishma, 27; Meenakshi, 28; Chanchal, 27; and Ashok, 36. All are residents of different parts of Delhi.

The five operatives apprehended in the second centre have been identified as Asim, 32; Sandeep, 29; Gaurav Malik, 34; Gyan Singh, 32; and Rohit, 34.

Police seized 13 computer systems, five mobile phones, calling applications, job-seeker data, contact details, communication records and digital evidence related to suspected financial transactions from the two premises.

According to police, the accused allegedly obtained job-seeker information from online recruitment platforms, including Shine in one case, and used the data to make targeted calls. They lured candidates with attractive job offers before demanding registration or processing fees.

Further investigation is underway to identify the alleged owners and masterminds behind the two operations, trace the source of the job-seeker data, examine financial transactions and identify other persons involved in the suspected network.

A case under Sections 319(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered in the case investigated by Police Station Ranjit Nagar. The seized electronic devices and digital data are being examined as per the law.