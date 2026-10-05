Delhi Metro Viral Video: 'Dadu's Voice' Echoes As Shammi Narang Takes Grandson On First Ride (WATCH)

There are certain moments in time that will always hold a unique significance for a family because they are associated with a small piece of history. One of these moments occurred when Shammi Narang, a former news anchor and the voice that is most commonly heard on the Delhi Metro, was able to witness his grandson's first journey on the Metro.

Narang shared a video on X capturing Rushaan's first-ever ride on the Delhi Metro. The little boy appeared wide-eyed as he took in the station, platforms and train coach, seemingly trying to make sense of the unfamiliar surroundings. However, the most surprising thing that happened was when the announcements on the Metro started playing in a voice that he was already familiar with.

According to the video, Rushaan was seen sitting with his family onboard a train on the Yellow Line. Narang was seen cradling his grandchild while the familiar announcements played in the backdrop of the video. It was also seen that his parents were showing him encouragement to identify the voice of his grandfather.

Narang saw something important in that moment that went beyond a simple Metro ride. It makes him very proud to know that his voice will be heard by future generations, even though he might not ride these Metro trains for a long time. The man also said that the voice could go "from me to my little grandson Rushaan and maybe one day to his grandchildren and beyond."

When Rushaan hears "Dadu's voice" in a place he has never heard it before, the video shows how curious and confused he is. For Narang, it was like seeing his grandson hear a sound he knows in a completely different place.

The clip ends on a particularly sweet note, with Narang himself reciting one of the familiar announcements:“Agla station Sultanpur,” before saying goodbye to the Metro.

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I may not travel on these Metro trains forever... but I take immense pride in knowing that my voice will travel from one generation to another. From me to my little grandson, Rushaan, and perhaps one day to his grandchildren... and beyond ♥️

Today, we took Rushaan on his very first Metro ride. He was equal parts amazed and bewildered to hear Dadu's voice echoing through the train... a voice he knows, but in a place he had never heard it before.

A rather special moment for us

@OfficialDMRC #DelhiMetro #ShammiNarang #MetroUncle

- Shammi Narang (@iamshamminarang) October 4, 2026

A number of viewers have expressed feelings of nostalgia in response to the film, which has so far received close to 40,000 views. One user on X summed up the feeling well when they said,“That is so adorable!! It is possible for me to fathom how proud you and your family must feel at this time.” For Rushaan, it was his first Metro ride. For his grandfather, it was a reminder that some voices become part of memories long after the journey ends.