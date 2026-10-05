Oregon Wild Orphan Foal 'Adrian' Remains In Critical Condition As Medical Costs Climb

Adrian getting critical care at Bend Equine Medical Center

Five months after Rocky, a critically ill Warm Springs foal whose story inspired supporters around the world, another young horse is fighting for her life.

- Cyndi DavisBEND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adrian, a tiny orphan foal rescued from the Warm Springs, Oregon reservation, remains in critical condition at Bend Equine Medical Center as veterinarians continue an intensive effort to save her life. As medical costs mount, 3 Sisters Equine Refuge is asking the community to help ensure Adrian can continue receiving the treatment she desperately needs.Adrian, an approximately 3- to 4-month-old filly, arrived at Bend Equine on September 29 in critical condition. Weighing just 162 pounds, she was severely dehydrated, emaciated, covered in bite wounds, suffering from pneumonia and facing potentially life-threatening complications associated with refeeding syndrome.Since arriving at Bend Equine, Adrian has gained approximately 13 pounds but remains in critical condition.On October 4, veterinary staff reported increased weakness, elevated lactate levels and ongoing respiratory challenges associated with severe pneumonia. Adrian has been placed on oxygen support, and repeat ultrasound imaging showed her pneumonia had neither worsened nor improved over the previous 12 hours.While her pneumonia has not progressed, Adrian's profound weakness is making recovery increasingly difficult.Weakness affecting her breathing muscles has made it more difficult for her body to fight infection. She has also become increasingly selective with food, complicating efforts to provide the nutrition she needs to heal."Adrian is one of the sickest foals we've ever taken in, but she's also one of the sweetest," said Cyndi Davis, founder of 3 Sisters Equine Refuge. "Despite everything she's endured, she still seeks affection and comfort. Her fight reminds us why we never give up on these horses."After community members became concerned about Adrian's condition, 3 Sisters Equine Refuge stepped in to secure emergency veterinary care.Veterinarians continue to monitor Adrian as she battles pneumonia, malnutrition and complications associated with being orphaned. Her recovery remains uncertain and is expected to be challenging.Why Adrian?Earlier this year, supporters helped raise more than $36,000 for Rocky, a critically ill Warm Springs foal who is thriving today.The rescue named Adrian as a tribute to Rocky Balboa's beloved Adrian."We named her Adrian because she reminded us so much of Rocky," said Leslie Anglin, board member of 3 Sisters Equine Refuge. "Rocky showed us what can happen when a community comes together. We're hoping people will rally around Adrian in the same way."Community Support Needed for Lifesaving CareAdrian's veterinary care is currently averaging approximately $1,500 per day, and expenses continue to grow as she remains hospitalized under intensive treatment.Supporters have contributed approximately $4,100 so far toward Adrian's care, and 3 Sisters Equine Refuge has dedicated additional funds from its orphan-horse program. However, substantial expenses remain as Adrian continues receiving oxygen support, medications, diagnostic monitoring and around-the-clock veterinary care.The rescue has established a $15,000 fundraising goal to help cover Adrian's immediate medical needs and provide the best possible chance for recovery."Right now, Adrian is fighting for her life," Davis said. "We're committed to giving her every possible chance, but that care comes at a cost. We're asking the community to help us keep saying yes to the treatment she needs."To follow Adrian's recovery or contribute to her care, visit .

Leslie Anglin

3 Sisters Equine Refuge

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Adrian on her rescue day

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Oregon Wild Orphan Foal 'Adrian' Remains in Critical Condition as Medical Costs Climb News Provided By 3 Sisters Equine Refuge October 05, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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