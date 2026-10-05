Toronto Trade Show 2027 Launches: Connecting China's Supply Chain With Canadian And Global Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Guests and CCEOSC leaders at the Toronto Trade Show 2027 press conference in Markham, September 25, 2026.

Lena Xu, Director of CCEOSC, speaks at the Toronto Trade Show 2027 press conference.

Guests share remarks on stage at the press conference.

Newly appointed advisors and industry experts receive their certificates at the press conference.

CCEOSC leaders and Mayor Frank at the Toronto Trade Show 2027 press conference.

The Third Toronto Trade Show (TTS 2027) will take place May 22–23, 2027, in Markham, Ontario.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MARKHAM, Ontario - September 25, 2026 - The Third Toronto Trade Show & Canada-China Enterprise Overseas Expo (Toronto Trade Show 2027 ) was officially launched at a press conference in Markham, bringing together nearly 200 representatives from government, business associations, retailers, procurement channels, industry organizations, exhibitors, buyers and strategic partners.Organized by the Canada-China Enterprise Overseas Service Centre (CCEOSC), Toronto Trade Show 2027 will take place May 22–23, 2027, at the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites Conference Centre.Building on the first two editions, the 2027 show will expand its scale, industry coverage and international participation, with a focus on connecting Canadian businesses and buyers with Chinese manufacturers, brands and supply chains while creating broader opportunities for international trade and collaboration.Government and Business Community SupportThe press conference welcomed representatives from all three levels of government, along with business and community leaders.Guests included Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti; a representative from the office of MP Michael Ma; Commercial Consuls Jiang Sheng and Wu Donghui from the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Toronto; Richmond Hill Deputy Mayor Godwin Chan; York Regional Councillor Alan Ho; Richmond Hill Councillor Simon Cui; and representatives from Toronto City Council offices.CCEOSC leadership attending the event included Director Lena Xu, Chief Advisor Steven Sun, Deputy Directors Harry Wang and Dr. Bin Tang, Executive Director Samuel Wang, Secretary General Tinna Xu, and Executive Council Member Daniel Chen.Congratulatory messages were also received from Prime Minister Mark Carney, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, former Senator Victor Oh, Members of Parliament and municipal leaders.From a Two-Day Trade Show to a Year-Round B2B PlatformOne of the major initiatives announced for Toronto Trade Show 2027 is the launch of Noah Prime, a B2B digital platform designed to extend business opportunities beyond the physical exhibition.The platform will enable exhibitors, buyers and professional service providers to showcase products, promote businesses, connect with potential partners and exchange resources throughout the year.By combining face-to-face trade show engagement with ongoing digital business matching, Toronto Trade Show aims to evolve from an annual event into a year-round international trade and business platform.The 2027 edition will also further integrate artificial intelligence and digital technologies into exhibition operations, buyer matching and business services.Stronger Advisory, Industry and Association NetworkDuring the press conference, CCEOSC expanded its advisory and expert network with professionals from international trade, investment, technology, education and business development.New advisors include Justin Poy, Founder of Justin Poy Agency; Marc Kealey, former advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada; Dr. Reza Moridi, former Ontario Minister of Research, Innovation and Science; and other Canadian and international business leaders and industry professionals.A dedicated Toronto Trade Show 2027 Organizing Committee, consisting of more than 20 professionals, has also been established to oversee exhibitor recruitment, buyer engagement, international promotion, business partnerships, media relations and event operations.In addition, 15 Canadian business associations and community organizations have been invited to participate as supporting organizations, further expanding the show's business and industry network.CCEOSC also announced the establishment of its Guangzhou Development District Investment Promotion Office and Hong Kong Office, strengthening its ability to connect businesses and resources between Canada and China.Expanding Global ConnectionsCCEOSC is strengthening cooperation with international organizations, including IECIA, whose network spans 38 countries and regions.Through this collaboration, Toronto Trade Show will connect with more international innovation companies, technology brands and industry organizations. The partnership will also create opportunities for Canadian companies and innovative projects to access business networks and markets in China and the Asia-Pacific region.Two international cooperation agreements were also signed during the press conference, covering education and supply chain development.Ten Exhibition Zones and 30+ Industry SegmentsToronto Trade Show 2027 will feature 10 major exhibition zones and more than 30 industry segments, covering logistics and warehousing, e-commerce, home and appliances, food and beverage, finance and investment, real estate and construction, fashion and lifestyle, nutrition and wellness, artificial intelligence and technology, and culture and education.More than 100 Canadian and Chinese companies and organizations are expected to participate.The show will feature both established brands and emerging companies, with products ranging from consumer goods and traditional cultural products to robots, drones, electric vehicles, smart wearables and other technology-driven innovations.The second Toronto Trade Show in 2026 showcased thousands of product categories and more than 10,000 individual products, attracting buyers and professional visitors from across Canada as well as the United States, Latin America and the Middle East.Connecting Businesses to Global OpportunitiesToronto Trade Show 2027 will continue to develop as an open platform for product showcasing, procurement, business matching, market development and international cooperation.Through its physical exhibition, B2B digital platform, business association network and international partnerships, the show aims to help Canadian businesses explore opportunities in China and international markets while supporting Chinese companies seeking to establish and expand their presence in Canada.About CCEOSCThe Canada-China Enterprise Overseas Service Centre (CCEOSC) is a federally registered, non-political, non-religious, not-for-profit organization in Canada dedicated to promoting trade and business cooperation between Canadian and Chinese private enterprises.CCEOSC supports Canadian companies seeking opportunities in China and assists Chinese businesses with market entry, investment and trade development in Canada.Media & Business InquiriesTinna Xu Secretary General, CCEOSC 647-835-8159 |...Harry Wang Deputy Director, CCEOSC 647-878-9388 |...

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Toronto Trade Show 2027 Launches: Connecting China's Supply Chain with Canadian and Global Markets News Provided By I-POWER October 05, 2026, 05:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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