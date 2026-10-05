More Than 550 Christian Leaders From 51 Nations Gather In Israel For Ten Day Eagles' Wings Delegation

Bishop Robert Stearns leading the Eagles' Wings 2026 trip to Israel (Credit: Dudu Koren)

Participants in Eagles' Wings 2026 trip to Israel (Credit: Dudu Koren)

International delegation includes senior religious, political and traditional leaders from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the United States

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 550 Christian leaders from 51 nations have gathered in Israel for a ten-day delegation organized by Eagles' Wings and Bishop Robert Stearns in partnership with Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The delegation, taking place during Sukkot and in the period surrounding the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks, brings together senior Christian leaders, dignitaries and other influential figures for meetings, briefings, worship and firsthand encounters with Israel and its people.Among the participants are the king and queen of the Warri Kingdom, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III and Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, alongside senior Christian leaders including Bishop Dr. David A. Sobrepeña of the Philippines, Rev. Ricardo Castillo Medina of Costa Rica, Rev. Dr. Reinaldo dos Santos of Brazil, Bishop Dr. Gibson Anduvate of Kenya and Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure of Nigeria. The delegation is led by Eagles' Wings founder Bishop Robert Stearns of the United States.The delegation is designed to give participants the opportunity to experience Israel firsthand, meet Israeli leaders and officials, engage with faith leaders and hear directly from Israelis whose lives have been affected by the events of the past three years.During the visit, delegates are scheduled to participate in strategic briefings addressing Israel's security environment and regional position, as well as meetings with Israeli political and security officials, representatives of the Israel Defense Forces and Foreign Ministry, faith leaders, returned hostages and bereaved families.The visit also includes Awake Jerusalem, Eagles' Wings' annual international Christian worship gathering at Jerusalem's Tower of David which took place on October 3. The event brought Christian artists and leaders together for an evening of music and worship. Daystar Television Network was a media partner of the event and broadcasted Awake Jerusalem on Daystar, allowing audiences around the world to participate.For Eagles' Wings, the gathering is part of a broader effort to strengthen direct relationships between Christians around the world, Israel and the Jewish people.“When these leaders return to their churches, they will not be speaking only about what they have seen on a screen. They will have met people, heard their stories and walked through places that have been at the center of what Israel has experienced since October 7,” said Bishop Robert Stearns, founder and president of Eagles' Wings.“More than 550 leaders from 51 nations represents a remarkable gathering of the global Christian community. They have come from very different countries and backgrounds, but they share a desire to understand Israel firsthand and to build relationships with its people,” Bishop Stearns said.The timing of the delegation gives particular significance to the visit, as participants experience Israel during Sukkot and in the period surrounding the third anniversary of October 7. Eagles' Wings says the firsthand encounters are intended to give Christian leaders a deeper understanding of Israel, its people and the continuing impact of the attacks on Israeli families and communities.For more than three decades, Eagles' Wings has brought Christians from around the world to Israel to explore the biblical roots of their faith and develop relationships with the country and its people. The organization's Watchmen on the Wall program combines educational programming with pilgrimages designed to equip participants to engage with Israel and the Jewish people after returning to their home communities.The current delegation represents a broad geographic cross-section of the global Christian community, with participants from Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America and other regions. Eagles' Wings says the objective is for participants to return home with firsthand experiences and a deeper understanding that they can share with their churches and wider networks.

Shlomo Roiter Jesner

MD Strategy LTD

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