Susannah Schofield OBE And Johnny Nelson MBE Examine Love After 40 In 'Encore: The Best Is Yet To Come'

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LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Authors Susannah Schofield OBE and Johnny Nelson MBE have published Encore: The Best Is Yet to Come, a relationship book for people exploring dating and intimacy after 40. Published on September 10, 2026, by Perkins Press, the book addresses questions that can arise after heartbreak, divorce, or a significant change in personal circumstances.AvailabilityThe book is available in Kindle and paperback editions on Amazon. Readers can find it by searching for Encore: The Best Is Yet to Come. Further conversations about dating and intimacy after 40 are available through the official websiteFourteen Questions About RelationshipsThe book is organized around fourteen questions on dating, sex, desire, confidence, heartbreak, and emotional readiness. Susannah and Johnny respond to each question separately, sharing perspectives shaped by their individual experiences. The format gives readers two voices to consider as they reflect on relationships at this stage of life. The authors discuss family responsibilities, established routines, previous relationships and changing expectations, with openness and humour.“Many people reach their forties and beyond with questions about love that they feel they should already know how to answer,” said Susannah Schofield, co-author of Encore: The Best Is Yet to Come.“We created this book to give those questions an honest place to be explored and to remind readers that wanting connection, intimacy and a fresh beginning is completely valid.”Personal Stories and Psychological InsightPsychological case studies accompany the conversations, providing context for emotions explored in the chapters. The examples address experiences such as hesitation, reduced confidence, fear of repeating past patterns, and uncertainty about returning to dating. By combining personal perspectives with these case studies, the book encourages readers to consider what they want from relationships now. Its themes may resonate with people rebuilding confidence, navigating change or deciding whether they are ready to meet someone new.The book grew in part from Noir, the members' club founded for people exploring dating and intimacy during the second half of life. Conversations connected with Noir helped shape its focus on emotional vulnerability, renewed confidence, and the courage to begin again.For Readers Considering What Comes Next"Encore: The Best Is Yet to Come" is intended for people who are thinking about dating after 40 or reflecting on love following a major life change. Its question-and-response structure offers an accessible starting point for personal reflection and conversation. Here is a recent article published about the book.About the AuthorsSusannah is an entrepreneur, published author, BBC Radio contributor and founder of Noir, a members' club focused on dating and intimacy for people over 40. Her work draws on personal experience and conversations about relationships in the second half of life.Johnny is the longest-reigning WBO cruiserweight world champion and a Sky Sports Boxing broadcaster. He has also spoken publicly about mental health and the personal experiences behind a public career.Together, Susannah and Johnny bring distinct perspectives to Encore: The Best Is Yet to Come, exploring love, confidence and starting again later in life.

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Susannah Schofield OBE and Johnny Nelson MBE Examine Love After 40 in 'Encore: The Best Is Yet to Come' News Provided By XLIM October 05, 2026, 05:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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