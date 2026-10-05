Assam Blends 'Vikas With Virasat', Showcases Modern Architecture: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday highlighted the state's rich architectural heritage, saying modern Assam is carrying forward the legacy of iconic structures while embracing development and contemporary design.

On the occasion of World Architecture Day, the Chief Minister said Assam has historically been a land of remarkable architectural prowess, with structures such as the Rang Ghar and Kamakhya Mandir reflecting the state's distinctive cultural and architectural traditions.

“From the Rang Ghar to Kamakhya Mandir, Assam has always been a land of great architectural prowess,” CM Sarma said in a post on X.

He said the state's present-day development is also keeping pace with its architectural legacy, with new structures and designs seeking to strike a balance between modernisation and the preservation of cultural identity.

“This World Architecture Day, take a look at how modern Assam is keeping up with this rich legacy and building structures and designs, encompassing both Vikas and Virasat,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma's remarks come as Assam has increasingly sought to showcase infrastructure and public projects that combine contemporary facilities with elements reflecting the state's history, culture and traditions.

The Chief Minister has frequently emphasised the importance of preserving Assam's heritage while expanding infrastructure and creating modern public spaces as part of the state's broader development agenda.

The Rang Ghar, located in Sivasagar, is among Assam's most prominent historical structures and is widely recognised as an architectural symbol of the Ahom era. The two-storeyed structure, known for its distinctive form, was used as a royal sports pavilion.

The Kamakhya Temple, situated atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, is one of the most important religious and cultural landmarks of Assam and is renowned for its unique architectural and historical significance.

The state government has been promoting the development of tourism and infrastructure around several heritage and cultural sites, with an emphasis on improving connectivity and visitor facilities while retaining their historical character.

CM Sarma's World Architecture Day message underlined the government's stated approach of pursuing development without losing sight of Assam's distinctive cultural inheritance.

The broader theme of 'Vikas aur Virasat' reflects the state's effort to present modern infrastructure and architecture as an extension of Assam's centuries-old heritage rather than a departure from it.