UK Remains Azerbaijan's Largest Foreign Capital Investor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Kingdom remained the largest source of foreign fixed capital investment in Azerbaijan in 2025, maintaining its leading position despite a decline in its share of the overall total.

UK investment in Azerbaijan's fixed capital amounted to 1.228 billion manats (approximately $722.4 million) during the year, accounting for 29.2% of all foreign capital investment directed into the country.

In 2024, investment from the UK stood at 1.060 billion manats (approximately $623.8 million), representing 31.8% of total foreign fixed capital investment.

Thus, British investment increased by 167.7 million manats (approximately $98.6 million), or around 15.8%, year-on-year.

Despite the increase in absolute terms, the UK's share of total foreign capital investment declined by 2.6 percentage points, from 31.8% in 2024 to 29.2% in 2025.

The decrease in its overall share came as investment from other countries expanded at a faster pace, particularly capital inflows from the United Arab Emirates.

The UK, the UAE and Türkiye were the three largest sources of foreign fixed capital investment in Azerbaijan in 2025.

Together, the three countries accounted for 54.5% of the total foreign capital investment directed into the Azerbaijani economy during the year.

The figures show that while the geographical composition of foreign investment continued to diversify, the UK retained its position as Azerbaijan's single largest foreign capital investor in 2025.