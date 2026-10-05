German Embassy Responds To Russian Threats Against Diplomats: We Stay In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The German Embassy in Ukraine stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Together with other Heads of Mission in Kyiv, we take note with concern of the Russian MFA's threat against diplomats and foreign citizens in Ukraine," the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy stressed that Russia must comply with its international obligations.

"Russia is bound by the Vienna Convention and international humanitarian law. We stay in Kyiv," the diplomats said.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied reports that unnamed Western embassies intended to evacuate their personnel to Lviv or even farther west, to eastern areas of Poland.

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EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said that the EU delegation and the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine, as well as the embassies of EU member states, had no plans to leave Kyiv because of Russian attacks.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said that it did not plan to change the operating arrangements of its embassy in Kyiv.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said that Estonia's embassy would remain in Kyiv and also assured Ukraine of its support.

The Italian Embassy in Ukraine said on Sunday that it would remain in the Ukrainian capital despite Russian threats.

Photo: Office of the President