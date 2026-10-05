Russian Attack Damages House In Odesa Region's Izmail District
"During the night of October 5, the enemy carried out an air attack on civilian infrastructure in the Izmail district. In the city of Vylkove, a country house was damaged," the post said.
No one was injured, the district administration added.Read also: Russian drone attack in Kherson region leaves one injured
As reported, a man was injured in a Russian drone attack in the Kherson region.
Photo: Izmail District Administration / Telegram
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