Russian Attack Damages House In Odesa Region's Izmail District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Izmail District Administration stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"During the night of October 5, the enemy carried out an air attack on civilian infrastructure in the Izmail district. In the city of Vylkove, a country house was damaged," the post said.

No one was injured, the district administration added.

Russian drone attack in Kherson region leaves one injured

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Photo: Izmail District Administration / Telegram